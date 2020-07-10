Brexton Busch beginning to race, following father's career

Brexton Busch, son of Kyle and Samantha Busch, has started following in his two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion father’s footsteps.

According to both his parents’ Twitter accounts, the 5-year-old is now officially trying his hand at racing. Brexton had his first test session at a dirt track this week.

Look out, @brextonbusch is now behind the wheel! Got our first test session in at the dirt track the other night. 🏁 pic.twitter.com/e5ysxoYoE2 — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) July 10, 2020

Brexton is already thinking big and about future sponsors, putting his mother to work. Kyle’s primary sponsor on his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota is M&M’s.