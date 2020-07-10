Brexton Busch beginning to race, following father's career

Staff Report
NASCAR.com
1 / 2

Brexton Busch beginning to race, following father's career

Brexton Busch, son of Kyle and Samantha Busch, has started following in his two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion father’s footsteps.

According to both his parents’ Twitter accounts, the 5-year-old is now officially trying his hand at racing. Brexton had his first test session at a dirt track this week.

RELATED: Busch family through the years

Brexton is already thinking big and about future sponsors, putting his mother to work. Kyle’s primary sponsor on his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota is M&M’s.

What to Read Next