Brewers' Yelich back on injured list, 1 day after returning

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich, left, hits a single during the first inning of a baseball game in front of Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto (10), Monday, May 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich is going back on the injured list just one day after getting activated.

The Brewers announced Tuesday that Yelich was returning to the IL due to the lower back strain that has bothered the 2018 NL MVP for the last three weeks. The Brewers recalled outfielder Tyrone Taylor from Triple-A Nashville.

“I’m just not where I need to be to go out there on an everyday basis and compete in a Major League Baseball game,” Yelich said before the Brewers played Tuesday night at Philadelphia.

“I wasn’t where I needed to be yesterday. It just wasn’t good. I was able to make it through the game, but being able to stack them on top of each other health-wise and being able to play a certain level, it just wasn’t there. That’s pretty much why we’re back to where we are," he said.

Yelich went 2 for 4 on Monday night at Phiadelphia in his first game since April 11. He is batting .353 with a .463 on-base percentage, no homers and one RBI in just 10 games.

“We're kind of at a point where we need to get more answers,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “That was why he played last night. He obviously got through the game and obviously performed, but he's at the point where he's not going to be able to go out there on a regular basis, so we need to get more answers, we need to get some better answers and we need to get him healthier. He's just at this point not healthy enough to be a regular contributor.”

Counsell said nothing happened Monday that made Yelich's situation worse, but the experience helped them realize the star outfielder wasn't ready to play on a daily basis. Counsell said Yelich “kind of gutted out” Monday's game.

The back problem caused Yelich to undergo an MRI in late April. Counsell said the MRI showed no structural damage.

“I don’t really want to go too far into the specifics of what’s really going on, but I definitely think that it’s something we need to look at and get a hold on and see what we can do going forward in the future to either get a hold on it or at least have some sort of understanding on how to keep it at bay a little bit,” Yelich said.

Taylor has capitalized on his opportunity while Yelich has been hurt. The 27-year-old is batting .323 with a .400 on-base percentage, two homers, seven RBIs and a .981 OPS in 16 games.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • California Republicans take donations from casino mogul despite sexual misconduct scandal

    Disgraced casino mogul Steve Wynn donated $771,900 to a committee controlled by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

  • House GOP leader renews criticism over All-Star Game shift

    The top-ranking House Republican on Tuesday renewed his party's attack on Major League Baseball for pulling the All-Star Game out of the Atlanta Braves stadium after Georgia Republicans enacted a restrictive new voting law, saying the sport's leaders were misled by criticism from Democratic President Joe Biden. “These are real-life effects of people making poor decisions that has hurt this community as a whole,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, speaking at a suburban Atlanta restaurant where people were lined up to dine. Democrats, though, say Republicans have only themselves to blame for any fallout from Georgia's voting law, since Republican votes pushed it through the Georgia General Assembly and Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed it into law.

  • Cincinnati Reds pitcher Amir Garrett suspended 7 games after benches-clearing incident vs. Chicago Cubs

    Reds pitcher Amir Garrett will appeal a seven-game suspension for "inciting a benches-clearing incident" during Saturday's game against the Cubs.

  • Mets ace Jacob deGrom sidelined with lat inflammation, avoids injured list for now

    The Mets ace is off to a scorching start to the season.

  • Chili Davis reacts to Mets firing: 'I did it the way I know how'

    Former Mets hitting coach Chili Davis reacted to his firing and discussed the struggles of Francisco Lindor.

  • Opinion: Don't pack your suitcases just yet, Mayor Garcetti

    It might be tempting for Garcetti to abandon ship now, but L.A. still needs a mayor.

  • Will wonders never Cease? Chisox pitcher's bat, arm top Reds

    White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease hadn't faced live pitching since his senior year in high school, then he went out and swung the bat like a Hall of Famer on Tuesday night. Cease threw one-hit ball for six innings, struck out 11 and amazingly got three hits in his first pro plate appearances as Chicago routed the Cincinnati Reds 9-0. “I believe in myself as a hitter, to be honest,” Cease said.

  • 'I saw trees flying': More than 100M people from New Mexico to Delaware at risk of severe weather; at least 2 dead in Georgia

    More severe weather continued to roar across the storm-battered South, damaging homes and leaving tens of thousands without power on Monday.

  • Government ‘Allowances’ Are the New Welfare

    Washington seems to have developed an “allowance” fetish, and it has nothing to do with parents paying their kids for completing chores: A number of new government “allowances” would distribute boatloads of taxpayer money to tens of millions of households. First came a proposal, which is now law, to temporarily convert the long-standing federal child tax credit into what supporters call a “child allowance.” As implied by the name change, the new payments have little to do with whether a parent pays taxes. This year, parents don’t need to have paid taxes at all to collect an annual allowance of up to $3,600 per child. In fact, the only parents not eligible for the allowance are the relative few high earners who pay the most federal income taxes. According to the New York Times, “more than 93 percent of children — 69 million” will benefit from the new federal giveaway. Like a parent with few expectations, the federal government will be extremely lenient in dispensing these allowances: No work is expected from parents collecting them. That’s reminiscent of welfare programs before bipartisan 1996 reforms that required parents to work or attend training in order to receive government checks. In fact, the biggest beneficiaries of the new child allowance will be parents who earn less than $2,500 per year — including those who don’t work or pay taxes at all. Even adults not living with their children can keep up to $2,000 per child in mistakenly offered allowance payments each year. Republicans’ 2017 tax-reform law had already doubled spending on child tax credits, which were increased from $1,000 to $2,000 per child. The new child allowance will roughly double that spending again, adding almost $110 billion to the budget this year alone. The lion’s share of those new costs — and all of the increases for part-time workers and the unemployed — reflect new benefits paid for by others, not relief from taxes a recipient would otherwise owe. Extending child allowances through 2025, as President Biden has proposed, would cost another $500 billion. That’s not the only new allowance in town. A recent proposal by Senator Ron Wyden (D., Ore.), the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, proposes permanent expansions of unemployment benefits, including key “temporary” federal policies created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. His proposal, the Unemployment Insurance Modernization Act, also calls for the creation of new “dependent allowances” and “jobseeker allowances.” Wyden’s dependent allowances would add $25 per dependent to weekly unemployment-benefit checks, paid for out of the federal government’s general revenues rather than payroll-tax funds. In other words, they’d be more like pre-1996 welfare checks than traditional unemployment benefits paid based on an individual’s prior work and earnings. The Wyden proposal separately expands eligibility and raises unemployment benefits to at least 75 percent of a worker’s prior wages — almost double the current average — and to 100 percent during public-health and other emergencies. Dependent allowances would be added to those expanded benefits. That means many workers with dependents could receive checks approaching or even exceeding prior wages, undermining their incentive to rapidly return to work. New jobseeker allowances would effectively make the current temporary Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program permanent. PUA is already today’s largest unemployment program, with 7 million apparent recipients — and also the most abused, as experts suggest up to 30 percent of the program’s claims may be fraudulent. Wyden’s jobseeker allowances would start at $250 per week, could last up to 91 weeks depending on unemployment conditions, and would be payable to all unemployed individuals over age 19 — including those who’ve never worked before. Again, all this largesse would be paid for out of general revenues rather than payroll taxes, meaning recipients wouldn’t need to pay taxes in before taking benefits out. How should we interpret the sudden appearance of all these new “allowances”? As explained in a 2019 report proposing child allowances in the U.S., the idea comes “from other countries.” The U.K., for instance, offers jobseeker allowances, employment and support allowances, and even attendance allowances. So American policy-makers could merely be following suit. But it seems more likely that they’re just searching for a palatable way to package their current explosion of new spending, a spin on a return to the failed policies of the past: bigger benefits, for more people, funded by others’ tax dollars. After all, calling such payments “welfare” just wouldn’t do, would it?

  • Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel explains ‘brutal’ differences between managing in the Premier League and PSG

    The German coach has opened up on the “ruthless” schedule and intensity of English football

  • New Roma boss Jose Mourinho’s time at Tottenham – in his own quotes

    The former Chelsea and Spurs head coach has form for making controversial comments.

  • Rangers denounce 'horrifying act of violence' after Tom Wilson avoids suspension

    The New York Rangers offered a scathing criticism of NHL Department of Player Safety's George Parros after Tom Wilson avoided suspension Monday.

  • Weezer’s Van Weezer Is Hard-Rock Cosplay

    In a 2019 interview, Weezer ringleader Rivers Cuomo spoke about their most recent self-titled album at the time, Weezer (a.k.a. the Black Album). "My main goal for any album at this point is for it to have at least one song that the audience at our shows every night wants to…

  • Fantasy Basketball: Lessons learned from 2020-21 NBA season

    With the fantasy basketball season coming to a close, let's see what lessons we can take with us into the 2021-22 season.

  • Reds’ Amir Garrett suspended for seven games by MLB, appeals

    Cincinnati Reds reliever Amir Garrett was suspended for seven games by Major League Baseball on Tuesday for his role in a benches-clearing incident last weekend.

  • Black legislator’s speech on Idaho House floor was just what some people need to hear

    “Now, as a Black man and someone who is deeply familiar with these concepts and ideas at both a practical level and an academic level, I have been saddened by this conversation,” Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise, said Monday.

  • Packers projected to get fourth- and sixth-round compensatory picks in 2022

    The Packers will get two compensatory picks, and one (for Corey Linsley) could still be upgraded to a third.

  • How The Mitchells Vs. The Machines honors its queer teen protagonist

    As a former writer and creative director on Gravity Falls, Mike Rianda is no stranger to heartwarming content ostensibly made for kids but equally beloved by adults. That’s certainly the case with his new movie, The Mitchells Vs. The Machines, which was made with the help of Phil Lord and Chris Miller and premiered over the weekend on Netflix. Packed full of amazing actors—we’re talking Maya Rudolph, Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, et al—and quirkily hilarious techno-references, the film is an animated classic for the most modern age. It speaks to how we live today—and in particular, how younger people live, work, and connect on the internet.

  • Report: Former Chiefs LT Eric Fisher to visit Colts

    Fisher could soon find a new home in free agency.

  • Belt slam in 10-run 1st lifts Giants over Rockies in opener

    Brandon Belt hit a go-ahead single and a grand slam in a 10-run first inning that propelled the San Francisco Giants over the Colorado Rockies 12-4 Tuesday in a doubleheader opener. Belt connected for his home run on the sixth pitch after Jhoulys Chacín relieved starter German Márquez, a 452-foot drive for his third career slam. Colorado allowed double-digit runs in an inning for the seventh time and dropped to 1-6 against the Giants this year.