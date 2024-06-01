Brewers take on the White Sox after Yelich's 5-hit game

Chicago White Sox (15-43, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (34-23, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Garrett Crochet (5-5, 3.68 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Brewers: Robert Gasser (2-0, 1.96 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -165, White Sox +139; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Chicago White Sox after Christian Yelich's five-hit game on Friday.

Milwaukee has a 16-10 record in home games and a 34-23 record overall. Brewers hitters have a collective .335 on-base percentage, the top percentage in the NL.

Chicago is 5-22 on the road and 15-43 overall. The White Sox are 11-18 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames leads the Brewers with nine home runs while slugging .453. Yelich is 13-for-39 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Gavin Sheets has 14 doubles, a triple and four home runs for the White Sox. Nicky Lopez is 11-for-33 with a double and a triple over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .278 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

White Sox: 1-9, .205 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Jakob Junis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (knee), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dominic Leone: 15-Day IL (right elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (back), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.