Brewers take on the White Sox in first of 3-game series

Chicago White Sox (15-42, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (33-23, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Erick Fedde (4-1, 2.80 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Brewers: Tobias Myers (1-2, 4.43 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -164, White Sox +139; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Chicago White Sox to begin a three-game series.

Milwaukee has gone 15-10 at home and 33-23 overall. The Brewers have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .415.

Chicago has gone 5-21 on the road and 15-42 overall. The White Sox are 9-35 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Friday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has 15 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 14-for-39 with six doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn has 11 doubles and four home runs for the White Sox. Corey Julks is 9-for-29 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .231 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

White Sox: 1-9, .206 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (hamstring), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Jakob Junis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (knee), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dominic Leone: 15-Day IL (right elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (back), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.