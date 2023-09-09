Brewers vs. Yankees Highlights
Willy Adames drilled a two-run home run and Carlos Santana racked up three hits to lead the Brewers to an 8-2 win over the Yankees
The 2023 US Open final will be a 2021 rematch.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Carlos Alcaraz's next match.
It's been a big year for Neymar.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic's next match.
A steel beam reportedly landed on Williams' head at a construction site.
"Speaking things into existence is real, so I've been trying to speak more positively to myself," Gauff said Thursday after her semifinal victory.
Neither Rodgers nor his Jets teammates are shying away from the huge expectations this season. Now it's time to turn the hype into reality.
The 30-year-old will reportedly stay with the Colts for the next four years.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski kicks off a new season of Throwing Darts (he went 54-31 in 2022) with his Week 1 picks.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The US Open men's singles semifinals will be the three best players in tennis and an American underdog.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals his keys to victory in Week 1.
The Chiefs missed Kelce, but would be wise to look at additional options to upgrade their pass-catching group.
Every quarterback on the roster got at least one play.
A late comeback wasn't enough for the U.S. to advance to the FIBA World Cup final.
Both teams had their best seasons in years in 2022.
Jones took to social media to tell his side of the story again.
The absence of Chris Jones and Travis Kelce loomed large for the Chiefs, as did their dropped passes. Mahomes is already seizing on the opportunity.
Many observers were left wondering why Taylor was allowed to repeatedly line up where he did while appearing to get an early jump on the snap.
Sabalenka waited until the last game possible to wake up.