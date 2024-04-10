Brewers vs. Reds Highlights
Christian Yelich and the Brewers take on Spencer Steer and the Reds on April 9th, 2024
With a few new tricks in his arsenal, Rodón delivered with 6 scoreless innings against the Marlins.
Trevor Story's 2024 season is likely over after just eight games.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend and host of The Dominique Foxworth Show Dominique Foxworth to tackle race, GOAT debates, the 2024 NFL Draft, rapper beef and more. The duo start off with some non-football talk as they go back and forth on the Caitlin Clark GOAT debates that seem a little to hot to just be about basketball. They also cover the J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar beef and Dominique's draft day story. Next, Charles and Dominique dive into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, as Charles believes there are four teams who could define the first round: the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. The duo discuss each team and decide whether or not they should make a blockbuster move to trade up. The duo finish things off by answering questions from listeners on Cooper Dejean, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and much more.
Koepka has left no doubt about his mindset: His goal is to catch and pass the game's best ever.
Scott Pianowski tackles your pressing fantasy baseball questions in the debut of his weekly mailbag.
The top QB prospect for Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice is different from the consensus. What other signal-callers should fans keep an eye on this draft?
Dalton Del Don gives fantasy baseball managers an updated look at every team's bullpen hierarchy with more than a week of action in the books.
The Reds shortstop is still one of the most fun players in MLB.
What does Seattle need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
Bieber is out for the remainder of the season due to Tommy John surgery.
'Uncle Verne,' who authored two of the greatest calls in sports history, will end his tenure at Augusta National after the 2024 Masters.
Which teams will wind up in the NBA's play-in tournament? Which contender is the most vulnerable to a first-round upset? Our writers weigh in with a week to go in the regular season.
Korbin Albert’s rote apology disappeared into Instagram’s ether, and ever since, U.S. women’s national team fans have been left with silence.
Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice has Drake Maye at No. 1, Caleb Williams at No. 2, and a whole lot of intrigue after in a deep class at wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback.
The Miami Marlins won their first game of the 2024 MLB season after an 0-9 start. The worst start through 25 games is a record still within reach, however.
It's not a good time to be a pitcher right now. Shane Bieber and Spencer Strider both have damaged elbows.
Strider's velocity was noticeably down against the Diamondbacks before he exited after four innings.
Story sustained the injury on a dive to stop a ground ball hit by Mike Trout.
In a postseason littered with enticing rematches, Iowa and Caitlin Clark will face undefeated No. 1 overall seed South Carolina in the 2024 national title game.
The Huskies are never down for long. Now they have three No. 1 recruits on their roster for next season.