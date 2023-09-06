Brewers vs. Pirates Highlights
Brandon Woodruff tossed seven scoreless innings and the Brewers scored six runs in 5th inning in their 7-3 win over the Pirates
The Dodgers have gone 13-1 so far in August and hold a nine-game lead in the NL West.
José Altuve is just the fourth player in MLB history to hit three home runs in three innings to open a game.
Alabama opted not to send its band to last year's game in Austin after Texas tried to seat them in the upper deck of the stadium.
When futility is the norm, a season-opening win over the defending Super Bowl champs means a lot more.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
Mikal Bridges and Tyrese Haliburton combined to shoot 10-for-14 from 3-point range in the 100-63 win.
Georgia stayed at No. 1 while Florida State jumped up to No. 4.
The US Open Quarterfinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Djokovic's next match.
Every bettor looks for live underdogs in the first week, and it’s not a bad idea to start by circling the divisional matchups.
With less than a month remaining in the MLB season, there won’t be a more interesting race than what we’re seeing in the AL West.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Sainz was reportedly joined in the pursuit by his bodyguard and pedestrians in a high-end Italian shopping district.
Yahoo Sports breaks down the NFC into four tiers: win-now, ascending, transition or rebuilding. Where does your team fall?
Keys needed just 1:01 to defeat Pegula, knocking out the second top-three seed in the women's bracket in two days.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Can Duke pull off an upset as a double-digit home underdog?