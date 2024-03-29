Brewers vs. Mets Highlights
Jackson Chourio and the Brewers take on Francisco Lindor and the Mets on March 29, 2024
Chourio signed an $82 million contract before making his MLB debut.
There's a big storm brewing on the East Coast.
Fred Zinkie catches up fantasy baseball managers on all the pertinent spring training happenings to help set a plan for drafts.
Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil took exception to a hard slide by the Brewers' Rhys Hoskins to break up a double-play, causing both dugouts to run onto the field.
