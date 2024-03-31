Brewers vs. Mets Highlights
Jackson Chourio and the Brewers take on Francisco Alvarez and the Mets on March 31, 2024
Chourio signed an $82 million contract before making his MLB debut.
There's a big storm brewing on the East Coast.
Fred Zinkie catches up fantasy baseball managers on all the pertinent spring training happenings to help set a plan for drafts.
New York Mets reliever Yohan Ramirez received a three-game suspension from MLB for throwing at Milwaukee Brewers slugger Rhys Hoskins on Saturday.
Though the meeting came with 160 games still left on the schedule, the Angels were outscored 24-7 in their first two blowout losses of the season.
Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil took exception to a hard slide by the Brewers' Rhys Hoskins to break up a double-play, causing both dugouts to run onto the field.
Frankie Montas delivered on the mound and Nick Martini was the unlikely hero at the plate as the Reds delivered to begin the season.
Michael Conforto kept the streak going Thursday.
Between the 11-3 Orioles victory and the message of new owner David Rubenstein, it was all "positivity and optimism" for the O's and their fans.
