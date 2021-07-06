Brewers vs. Mets Highlights

Manny Machado is among five players who deserved but didn’t receive a roster spot when full All-Star Game teams were announced Sunday evening.
Giancarlo Stanton being a literal one-dimensional player has had a tremendous trickle-down effect.
Just how impressive is Marco Luciano's power. Let's break it down.
Israel's national team broke out in 2017 and will continue an impressive international run with its first Olympic appearance this summer.
A trio of Dodgers were named to National League's reserve squad, while Shohei Ohtani is named as both a hitter and a pitcher.
Cubs manager David Ross was ejected from Monday's game against the Phillies arguing a ball 4 call on a Bryce Harper walk.
British teenager Emma Raducanu's fairytale Wimbledon debut ended in distressing circumstances as she was forced to retire against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic after suffering breathing difficulties in the fourth round on Monday. Raducanu sat down on her chair where she was checked over by a medic before going off the court to receive treatment. After several minutes the umpire announced that Raducanu was unable to continue, to groans of disappointment from the crowd.
The four participants made time for the media on Monday, where the hot takes and compliments were flying.
The Yankees optioned Tyler Wade to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.
Dave Dombrowski has a reputation as the guy who sold out for a World Series, but the former Red Sox executive may have left the team in better shape than we thought, writes our John Tomase.
The Mets' three-run seventh inning broke a 1-1 tie and helped give New York a 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.
The Red Sox' strong first half paid off, as J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi and Matt Barnes landed on the 2021 MLB All-Star Game roster in addition to starters Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.
Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident on the Fourth of July. The 24-year-old Kivlenieks was in a hot tub and tried to get clear with several other people, police Lt. Jason Meier said. The fire department and EMTs got to the private home shortly after 10 p.m. and took Kivlenieks to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Meier said.
Shohei Ohtani has hit his major league-leading 31st homer of the season for the Los Angeles Angels, tying Hideki Matsui's record for the most homers in a Major League Baseball season by a Japanese-born player. Ohtani crushed a 459-foot solo shot off Baltimore's Thomas Eshelman in the third inning Sunday, clearing the ficus trees behind the center field fence. With his 14th homer in the last 17 games, the Halos' two-way sensation tied the MLB homer record for Japanese-born players set by Matsui in 2004.
LeBron went full basketball dad in an arena with his name on it.
Yankees RHP Corey Kluber (shoulder) shared an injury update before Sunday's first game against the Mets.
Because of how the team has handled sexual assault allegations against Trevor Bauer, Dave Stewart won't go to the 40th anniversary of their 1981 World Series win.