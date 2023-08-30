Brewers vs. Cubs Highlights

Averaging 91.7 mph, Steele’s heater looks relatively slow for a primary fastball. But if it were dubbed a cutter, it would rank as the third-hardest thrown by any starter in 2023.
Steele sued ESPN in 2022 over free speech violations after she was suspended for comment she made about the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Cubs went from potentially trading the deadline's best position player in Cody Bellinger to adding one of the best available in Jeimer Candelario.
Saquon Barkley and Darren Waller have gotten all the attention on offense, but what will the Giants' wide receiver corps look like this year with so many unproven names?
College basketball icon and Loyola Chicago chaplain Sister Jean is still loving life at 104 years old.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski continues his Shuffle Up series with the most important fantasy position: the running backs!
Venus suffered one of the most lopsided losses of her Grand Slam career on Tuesday.
Behold: every fantasy relevant player from every NFL team, all in one place!
Here's how to watch this week's college football games, including Thursday's Big Ten kickoff.
"If I would have known this, I would have played him sooner."
We draft players we're a bit scared of, hoping they reach their full potential. Here's who Matt Harmon is worried he's wrong about in 2023.
Damar Hamlin's journey back hit another milestone.
Andy Behrens reveals six names with the potential to decide fantasy championships this season.
Altuve's cycle is the ninth in Houston Astros history.
The match saw both players protest with the chair umpire as Gauff and Laura Siegemund took issue with the pace of each other's play.
"They're so used to going straight to their phones instead of having some fun with some guys in the locker room. It's different. It's kind of sad," Kelly Stafford said.
There are a few things we learned as college football's first full slate approaches.
Luis Rubiales was already suspended for at least 90 days by FIFA after the incident at the Women's World Cup earlier this month.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
C.J. Stroud will get his first NFL start in Week 1 at Baltimore.