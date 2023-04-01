Offense comes alive just in time as three-run eighth pushes Brewers past Cubs

CHICAGO - It took a while, but the offense finally awakened from hibernation.

There was no crooked number, and there still hasn't been a ball hit that's come close to going out of the ballpark. But the three-run, eighth-inning rally of small ball was a thing of beauty and came at just the right time on Saturday afternoon, holding up in an eventual 3-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Jesse Winker tied the game with a single and four batters later William Contreras struck the decisive blow by singling to right, helping Milwaukee avoid an 0-2 start to the season on April Fool's Day and the offense a chance to relax and breathe after a brutal start.

Facing right-hander Javier Assad and having set a franchise record for offensive futility to open a season with its 16th consecutive scoreless inning, Milwaukee's offense finally showed signs of life in the eighth.

Brian Anderson led off with a single, Garrett Mitchell came off the bench to draw a walk and Winker followed by rolling a pinch-hit single into center to send Anderson home with that elusive first run.

Brice Turang (0) celebrates after he and fellow rookie Garrett Mitchell scored on William Contreras' single in the eighth inning that Brewers ahead to stay over the Cubs on Saturday.

The Brewers would go on to load the bases with one out against Michael Fulmer, who then got to within an out of escaping after a strikeout of Christian Yelich.

Cue Contreras, who was the victim of a pair of stellar defensive plays earlier in the game, as he went the other way to serve a two-run single to right just in front of the onrushing Miles Mastrobuoni and give Milwaukee its first lead of the season at 3-1.

"You saw the result," Contreras said through translator Carlos Brizuela. "I put enough bat on it to get it to the outfield and get a good result out of it."

Matt Bush followed Peter Strzelecki's scoreless seventh with a zero of his own in the eighth.

Still ahead by a pair, Devin Williams took over for the ninth and was greeted by a shot off the bat of Dansby Swanson that hit him in the right shoulder and wound up as a base hit.

Williams was examined briefly and stayed in the game after a few warmup pitches. Ian Happ followed with a single to right, but Williams got exactly what he needed after that when Cody Bellinger hit into a 4-6-3 double play.

Williams then finished the game off with a strikeout of Mastrobuoni.

With left-hander Justin Steele starting for the Cubs, the Brewers responded with an entirely new lineup that had Mike Brosseau leading off and playing third base after Luis Urías was placed on the injured list before the game with a hamstring strain and Joey Wiemer playing in center field and batting ninth in his major-league debut.

And it was Wiemer's bloop double down the right-field line in the third inning that stood as Milwaukee's offensive highlight in the early going, with the shortstop Swanson imitating a vacuum cleaner and robbing Contreras of hits in each of his first two at-bats.

"You can't be frustrated," Contreras said. "That's part of baseball. All you can try to do is hit the ball hard and as we all know he's a great defender, a Gold Glover, and that's just part of the game."

Luckily for the Brewers, Brandon Woodruff was also on his game.

He paired a 97-mph fastball – no small feat in 39-degree temperatures with the wind howling in from left at 23 mph to start the game – with a terrific changeup to strike out eighth through five scoreless innings and Swanson accounting for both the Cubs' hits.

An infield single by Owen Miller with two outs in the fifth gave the Brewers their third hit of the game, with Swanson making another nifty play at shortstop only to have first baseman Eric Hosmer come up with the pick on the throw.

But Miller wound up stranded, and two more strikeouts by Steele in the sixth left him tied with Woodruff with eight on the day, two shy of his career high.

Woodruff was a strike away from ending the sixth when he threw a 96.4-mph fastball up and in to Happ, but just out over the plate enough that he was able to turn on it and lift it into the basket on top of the wall in right-center to give Chicago a 1-0 lead.

Woodruff finished out the inning having thrown 97 pitches in all, while Steele matched his six frames in 84 pitches.

"What can you do?" Woodruff said. "I thought I put it in a good spot, he put the barrel to it and got it in the air and it carried."

Assad was on the mound and struck out a pair in a 1-2-3 seventh when the Brewers set the new mark for offensive futility to start a season, with Rowdy Tellez striking out for the third time in as many at-bats to put a bow on it.

The previous record was 15 consecutive innings to start a season, set in 1970.

