Brewers vs. Cubs; Craig Counsell returns to Milwaukee, dividing fans

Manager Craig Counsell #30 of the Chicago Cubs watches action during the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on May 27, 2024 in Milwaukee , Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers welcomed back a familiar face during the series against the Chicago Cubs.

Craig Counsell is back in Milwaukee for the first time since his departure from the team in November 2023.

It's a long-standing rivalry. Brewers and Cubs fans battling bags, beers and baseball. But things at American Family Field were turned up a notch on Monday, May 27.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Counsell has got fans on both sides of the diamond heated.

The news that the former Brewers manager went to the Cubs hasn't quite settled since Monday's game against the Cubs was his first time back in Milwaukee. Brewers fans say this one stung, especially since he's from Whitefish Bay.

Counsell managed the Brewers for nine seasons. During his tenure, the team reached the playoffs five times in the last six years.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Cubs fans were just as surprised, but say they're happy to have him.

And that added fuel to the fire.

"For him to bail out on a team that had promise just to go to a team that had more money is kind of a downer to me," Brewers fan Jim Wurster said.

Other fans are not as critical.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"I don’t blame him at all for it," said Brewers fan John Schmitt. "How would you turn something like that down? I’m sure it was a hard decision for him."

Chantalle and Autumn Mooney

Others have a house divided.

"It fueled it so much," Brewers fan Chantalle Mooney said.

"It’s more tense in the house now," her sister, Cubs fan Autumn Mooney said.

The Brewers went on to beat the Cubs 5-1 in Monday's game.