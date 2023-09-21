Brewers vs. Cardinals Highlights
Wade Miley pitched six scoreless innings and Victor Caratini slugged a three-run homer in the Brewers' 6-0 win over the Cardinals
The Tigers and the Seminoles meet in a make-or-break game Saturday, one of the week's highlights.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don reveals his lineup advice for every game on the Week 3 slate, along with some key DFS tips.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
After a disastrous weekend in Singapore, Red Bull and Max Verstappen appear poised to resume their dominance at the Japanese Grand Prix.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada offers a full breakdown for tonight's matchup between the Giants and 49ers.
Here's how to watch every single matchup on NFL+, the league's streaming service.
There's a clear advantage at quarterback in Saturday's clash between the Irish and the Buckeyes.
The Bears are putting a positive spin on a rough week.
Week 2 was a reminder that the Jets don't have Aaron Rodgers anymore.
Minkah Fitzpatrick said he told Nick Chubb that the hit that ended the running back's season was not intentional.
The Giants are the first double-digit underdogs of the NFL season.
A bubble burst and a goose was on the loose during Wednesday's Tigers-Dodgers game.
J.C. Mejía was suspended 80 games last season for a similar violation.
In this week's edition of The Overhang, Nate Tice breaks down the how Ravens' offense is much-improved, how the Dallas defense unleashes a "simple and fast" approach, and has a couple tasty bets for "Thursday Night Football."
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some fraudulent stats to know heading into Week 3's action.
It's been a long time since we've had this loaded of a college football schedule at this point in the season.
Dodgers relief pitcher Brusdal Graterol's mom had not seen her son pitch in the majors until Tuesday night.
'Stat Nerd Thursday' is back for another episode! Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don give you one stat you need to know for all 32 NFL teams heading into Week 3. The two also react to the Browns signing Kareem Hunt and Harmon shares his analysis on the Cam Akers trade to Minnesota.
The 23-year-old did something no MLB rookie has ever done.