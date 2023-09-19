Brewers vs. Cardinals Highlights
Adam Wainwright tossed seven scoreless innings and earned his 200th career win, as the Cardinals edged the Brewers, 1-0
Saquon Barkley was helped off the field on the Giants' final drive in their win against the Cardinals on Sunday.
Watson shoved umpire Barry Anderson during a sideline altercation with Steelers players.
Young faced a stiff test against a stout Saints defense for his Panthers home debut.
The Dodgers' diminutive slugger is about to become the fourth under-5-foot-10 player in MLB history to log a 40-homer season.
The injuries just won't stop. Andy Behrens is here to help fill the holes on fantasy rosters with his priority adds for Week 3.
“I still have a lot of cleaning up to do with those I love the most, but I’m doing it slowly and as best I can.”
These aren’t fun days for the Spartans. But all that is left when it comes to Tucker is figuring out how much money MSU will pay for him to go away.
The Huskies are blasting opponents with what may be college football's best offense, so why aren't they getting any love? Plus, we dig into which 3-0 teams could be in trouble in Week 4.
Jaylen Waddle took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Pats rookie linebacker Marte Mapu.
The Steelers host the Browns in an AFC North rivalry matchup Monday. Given how the two teams played in their openers, there's a clear option.
Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchner have all seen significant action at quarterback for Alabama this season. Milroe has "played the best," per Nick Saban.
Travis Hunter sustained a late hit on the sideline during the second quarter of Colorado's win over Colorado State.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
The Giants haven't had a win like Sunday for a long, long time.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Hamlin became the winningest driver without a Cup title on Saturday night at Bristol.
Miami held off a late charge from the Patriots for a huge win.
It hasn't been an easy season for the Dodgers, but they still rule the NL West.