Brewers visit the Red Sox to begin 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (28-21, first in the NL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (26-24, third in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Bryse Wilson (2-1, 2.79 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (2-2, 2.17 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Sox -135, Brewers +114; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox open a three-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.

Boston is 26-24 overall and 10-13 in home games. The Red Sox have a 12-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Milwaukee is 28-21 overall and 16-12 in road games. Brewers hitters have a collective .331 on-base percentage, the fourth-best percentage in MLB play.

Friday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with a .277 batting average, and has 10 doubles, 10 home runs, 22 walks and 23 RBI. Connor Wong is 13-for-40 with four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .244 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Brewers: 4-6, .249 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (shoulder), Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (thumb), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (oblique), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (hamstring), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Jakob Junis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (knee), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.