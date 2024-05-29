Brewers visit Milwaukee school to honor teacher, surprise students

MILWAUKEE - Members of the Milwaukee Brewers visited a south side Milwaukee school on Wednesday, May 29, for a special surprise.

Students were getting pumped up at Bruce-Guadalupe Community School because of the unexpected surprise: a visit from the baseball team.

"They contacted our school, they were interested in bringing a couple players and wanted to recognize one of our teachers," said principal Santiago Navarro.

The students were hyped with cheers and screams for Brewers players Jackson Chourio, Andrew Monasterio and assistant coach Daniel de Mondesert.

"I started screaming, my friends were excited, and I was so shocked," said student Fabiola Lopez. "I didn't know that was going to happen."

But this isn't just any visit. It's part of the Brewers’ Grand Slam Teacher of the Month, which recognizes Wisconsin educators.

And on Wednesday, a beloved eighth grade teacher, Ms. Delaney, was honored.

"I just genuinely do love her with all my heart," Lopez said. "Everyone talks about her in a high way, in a high manner, so, it's just amazing."

In a school where the majority of students are of Latinx background, the Brewers players made sure to share some words of encouragement.

"It was an amazing experience," Monasterio said.

"It makes us feel noticed, like we're here," Lopez said. "We're a school full of Hispanics, so it's like, it's like a lot for us, especially having these big names representing us. It feels really nice."

Editor's note: FOX6 News translated parts of interviews used in this story from Spanish to English.