Brewers visit Milwaukee little league players, offer encouragement

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Devin Williams, along with coaches Rickie Weeks and Ozzie Timmons, caught up with some local little leaguers on Saturday morning, May 11.

The trio stopped at Carver Park for a Beckum-Stapleton Little League game. They offered words of encouragement, helped the players warm up and served as base coaches to start the game.

"We got to fist-bump them," said Jaden, one of the little league players. "I got to get some of the balls and throw them to first base."

Beckum-Stapleton Little League is a nonprofit, volunteer organization that provides opportunities for kids on Milwaukee's north side. Since its inception in 1964, the organization has served more than 25,000 kids.

"You're not going to make it to the big leagues if you never play the game at all," Williams said. "A big part of us being out here is just inspiring that next generation and getting them on the field and growing a love for the game.

The Brewers and the Brewers Community Foundation have supported Beckum-Stapleton Little League for more than two decades, the organization said. Most recently, they provided a grant to purchase 400 full uniforms for little league players.