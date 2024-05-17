Brewers visit the Astros to open 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (26-17, first in the NL Central) vs. Houston Astros (19-25, third in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (3-1, 3.63 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Astros: Hunter Brown (0-4, 7.79 ERA, 2.01 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -112, Astros -107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros open a three-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.

Houston has an 11-12 record at home and a 19-25 record overall. The Astros have the fifth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .328.

Milwaukee has a 26-17 record overall and a 14-8 record in road games. Brewers hitters have a collective .429 slugging percentage to rank third in the majors.

Friday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Pena has a .327 batting average to lead the Astros, and has six doubles, a triple and four home runs. Alex Bregman is 12-for-39 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

William Contreras has 13 doubles, a triple and six home runs while hitting .359 for the Brewers. Joey Ortiz is 9-for-30 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .269 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .277 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (hamstring), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Jakob Junis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Wiemer: 10-Day IL (knee), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (knee), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.