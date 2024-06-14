Brewers TV analyst Bill Schroeder will be celebrated tonight for his 30 years in broadcast booth

Bill Schroeder has had an up-close view of some of the most noteworthy moments in Milwaukee Brewers history as the team's TV analyst the last 30 years.

Schroeder's three decades of work with the Brewers in that role will be celebrated tonight during the Brewers' game against the Cincinnati Reds.

The night is being billed as "30 Rock."

"This job has never been about me," Schroeder said at the start of the pre-game show, before highlighting the players, fans, his broadcast partners and everyone behind the scenes.

The Bally Sports desk beyond the right-field fence has a special Bill Schroeder decal on the front with the number "30" behind it. Bally Sports Wisconsin pregame and postgame show analyst Craig Coshun shared a photo of the desk on his X account Friday, calling it the "30 Rock" stage.

"It’s been a blessing to do this for 30 years," Schroeder said.

From the “30 Rock” stage, we honor Bill Schroeder’s 30th year in Broadcasting tonight at 6:00! pic.twitter.com/RuqoQ0kXw0 — Craig Coshun (@CraigCoshun) June 14, 2024

Here's what you should know about the night honoring Schroeder and more on the former Brewers player-turned longtime announcer:

Bill Schroeder's 30 Rock celebration tonight

The night is called "30 Rock" as a nod to the Tina Fey-created NBC sitcom "30 Rock" and Schroeder's nickname, "Rock." He's been in the Brewers TV booth for 30 years.

There will be a special one-hour pregame show on Bally Sports Wisconsin dedicated to Schroeder's career. And you can be sure there will be plenty of notable guests during the game to swap stories.

He'll be throwing out one of the ceremonial first pitches ahead of Friday's game. "Farmer Wants a Wife" star and Wisconsinite Grace Girard will throw one of the other ceremonial pitches.

How to watch: Brewers vs. Reds series schedule

We celebrate Rock’s 30 years of broadcasting with appearances by his former broadcast partners throughout the night, starting with a special one-hour Brewers Live!@Brewers x Reds

⚾️ One-hour Brewers Live – 6pm

📺 Bally Sports Wisconsin | Bally Sports+

📲 Bally Sports app pic.twitter.com/INsXzec9G9 — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) June 14, 2024

Bill Schroeder as a player with the Brewers

Schroeder's time with the Brewers extends beyond the booth.

He spent six seasons with the team (1983-88) and was part of one of the most noteworthy moments in franchise history.

During the 1987 season, he was the catcher for Juan Nieves' no-hitter. That performance was part of a 13-game winning streak to start the season for a team that became known as "Team Streak." That no-hitter remains the team's only one-pitcher no-no (Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader had a combined no-hitter in 2021). He totled a career-best .332 batting average that season.

Schroeder finished his career with the California Angels before retiring in 1990.

He was enshrined on the "Brewers Wall of Honor" in 2015.

Bill Schroeder as a broadcaster with the Brewers

He began his broadcasting career with the Brewers in 1994.

Before beginning a lengthy partnership with Brian Anderson in 2007 that continues, Schroeder shared the booth with a variety of play-by-play announcers like Jim Paschke, Matt Vasgersian, Daron Sutton and Matt Lepay.

"Catchers make great broadcasters," Paschke said during Friday's pre-game show, sitting next to Schroeder at the desk. "I'm glad you became a broadcaster. You were easy to work with, you were a great student. You understood the rhythm of the booth, in addition to the rhythm on the field.

Paschke was Schroeder's first partner in the booth.

"My first couple of years I had no idea what I was doing," Schroeder admitted, before adding that Paschke was "a great mentor" to him in that first year. "I had no idea what I was doing. I'm surprised they brought me back for Year 2."

Sutton's and Schroeder's "Daron and Bill's Buckethead Brigade" was one of his most popular bits during his time as an announcer. The buckethead brigade was a designated section that the announcers were heavily involved in during Tuesday home games in the early 2000s. Fans received special T-shirts.

"It was a good time," Schroeder said.

Since the product on the field wasn't so good during this time, Schroeder said "we had to take some risks. A lot of the risks worked."

Sutton told him: "You always cared about the product and fans."

Schroeder also conducted instructionals after home games that were aired during the post-game shows for a time with the late Dave Nelson.

An honor to recognize Rock for his 30th year in the booth for a special @Brewers Live on @BallySportWI pre game show with @CraigCoshun pic.twitter.com/0mfcPBQ17G — Vinny Rottino (@VinnyRottino) June 14, 2024

Bill Schroeder's involvement in Brewers Fantasy Camp

Schroeder has been a longtime director of the Brewers Fantasy Camp ahead of spring training in Arizona. The camp offers people the opportunity to experience a week of baseball fun with Brewers legends.

Bill Schroeder's health scare in 2019

Schroeder experienced a major health score in late 2019 when he needed a double bypass heart surgery just before Christmas that year to address many heart issues.

After that, he began cutting back on his schedule. He doesn't travel to a majority of the road games but still calls the home games.

