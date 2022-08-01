The Brewers traded all-star closer Josh Hader to San Diego. Here's how Twitter reacted.

The Brewers made a splash a day before the Major League Baseball trade deadline by sending three-time National League reliever of the year Josh Hader to San Diego in exchange for reliever Taylor Rogers, pitcher Dinelson Lamet, and prospects Esteury Ruiz and Robert Gasser.

It's a move that sent shock waves through Milwaukee.

We asked Brewers fans for their reactions to the trade on social media ...

Alright Brewers fans, let me hear your thoughts on the Josh Hader trade in 280 or less. — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) August 1, 2022

... and let's just say the reactions were, well, mixed.

Some like the move and the Brewers' return

With Hader likely gone after the 2023 season as a free agent, some fans like that the Brewers got something in return for him, including a ready-now high-leverage reliever in Rogers and a high-ceiling prospect in Ruiz.

I love it. Pragmatic move to sell high. Relievers are so volatile. Brilliant. — Nedrow Wilson (@BilsonNedrow) August 1, 2022

I don't like seeing Hader go but I understand it. I have less trust in Stearns than most. Seems like a lot of moves lately haven't been working out. Not sure how much is Stearns vs Attanasio. — Aaron Clements (@AaronClements44) August 1, 2022

Smart and correct decision in the long run IMO. Williams can close and is still as nasty as they come. Rogers ensures not a steep drop off. Ruiz is an exciting prospect. Lamet (when healthy) can be/is very good. Need an impact bat and a bullpen arm or two. — Aaron Lindenman (@aaronlindenman) August 1, 2022

Should’ve traded him this past offseason for max return, otherwise I’m cool with it. He was never going to be a Brewer beyond 2023, AND you have quite possibly an even better pitcher to replace him in the Closer role immediately — Zstells (@Zstells) August 1, 2022

It was coming at some point being a small market, in a no-cap system, for the best in baseball, but at some point I’d like to see is be all in to try to win the whole damn thing. I’m trusting in Stearns. Not much else you can do. — Kyle Oakland (@KJOakland) August 1, 2022

Excited to see what role Lamet fills. Still get a lefty closer. Gasser sounds like Zach Davies 2.0. In 2 years Ruiz could be viewed as centerpiece of this trade. All while Hader is making $20 mil per season. — Derrick (@Carp_Assassin) August 1, 2022

I like it. Hader is the best when he’s right, but he can also be erratic. He gives me Derrick Turnbow flashbacks. Meanwhile, we got the Padres closer and a couple of other guys. Stearns hasn’t made many mistakes. I’m inclined to trust him. — (((Daniel Timm))) (@dtimm53217) August 1, 2022

I'm incredibly mixed. I'm sad to see him go but I also understand they weren't keeping him after 2023 so I'm glad they hopefully got a good return for him — Steven Serzant (@cuzstevesaidso) August 1, 2022

Absolute joke. A team that is supposedly pushing for a WS moving their AS closer for a mix of meh prospects is an effort to slash payroll is disgusting. They just showed their hand on what is important to them, and it’s not contending at the top of the league. — Phil Giuffre (@Phil_Giuffre) August 1, 2022

Fleeced the padres — Jack (@telvuMLB) August 1, 2022

Because he's a FA after next year and the Brewers can't afford 30 million for a closer. Plus, you've got Devin Williams waiting, and got a closer in return who slips into that 8th inning spit. And some good prospects.



Probably a better deal than if they wait until next year — Daniel Mike (@DanielDMike) August 1, 2022

... and the other end of the spectrum

There are those who scoff at the Brewers, in the middle of a playoff race, losing arguably the best closer in baseball over the past four years.

Bad return. If this is the only move we make we got far worse at the deadline. — Uncle CL (@GOJOEGO69) August 1, 2022

Yikes — Gale Boetticher (@Thunderchode) August 1, 2022

Why now and not in the offseason? — Steve-O (@SteveO94033274) August 1, 2022

This is exactly why I've only been to one game this year. Never going for it, always content for above average. — Kubzy78 (@Kubzy78) August 1, 2022

Small market mentality. I’m convinced I won’t see the Brewers in another World Series during my lifetime. — Eric Huebner (@EricWHuebner) August 1, 2022

Feels like good prep for when they trade Woodruff & Burnes in the coming years since Attanasio isn't going to extend them either — Troy Johnston (@lifeinsurepro) August 1, 2022

Stearns should trade himself to the Mets for this awful move. — Chuckie's Hackin (@ChuckiesHackin) August 1, 2022

