Brewers trade pitcher Chase Anderson to Blue Jays

Robert Murray reports that the Toronto Blue Jays are acquiring right-hander Chase Anderson from the Milwaukee Brewers. Scott Mitchell of TSN is reporting that the Jays are sending back minor league first baseman Chad Spanberger. He’s 24 and he struggled at Double-A last year so, no, he’s not really a prospect.

The Brewers needed to decide by today whether they were going to pick up Anderson’s $8.5 million club option for 2020 (he also has a $9.5 million club option for 2021). By dealing him to Toronto, that’s now the Jays’ problem. It’s likely that the Brewers were set to decline the option and in dealing him they’ll at least get a little something for their trouble.

Anderson is worth more to the rebuilding Blue Jays than he is to the contending Brewers at the moment. He’s a back-of-the-rotation guy for Milwaukee but could be more of a mid-rotation innings-eater for a club that is less likely to contend. As it is, he posted a 4.21 ERA and 124/50 K/BB ratio over 139 innings in 2019, falling prey to the long ball a bit too much. He’s a league average starter with upside, basically, and the Jays didn’t have many guys even that good in their often terrible 2019 rotation.

Milwaukee, meanwhile, no doubt seeks to upgrade their rotation and feels it can put the $8.5 million to better use.