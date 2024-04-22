Brewers sweep Cardinals after 2-0 win on Sunday

The first place Milwaukee Brewers came into Busch Stadium this weekend for a three game series with the last place Cardinals. The Brewers leave St. Louis with a three game sweep knocking the Cardinals six games back in the National League Central Division. Sunday’s loss was especially disturbing. After a 12 strikeout performance by ace Sonny Gray, the Cardinals couldn’t get on the scoreboard in a 2-0 loss. Own Miller broke a scoreless tie in the 7th inning with a two run single off Gray for the only runs in the game.

KTVI-Fox 2 Sports reporter Kevin Ryans was in the Cardinals locker room for the post game report.

