Brewers starter Robert Gasser dealing with elbow soreness, seeking second opinion (plus other injury updates)

Rookie left-hander Robert Gasser is dealing with "some tightness, soreness" in his elbow, Brewers manager Pat Murphy divulged in his pre-game comments on Monday. Murphy added that Gasser is in the process of receiving a second opinion.

Gasser did make it through five innings in his last start Saturday against the Chicago White Sox but "he just didn't look right to me," is how Murphy described his outing afterward.

Needless to say, losing Gasser (2-0, 2.57 ERA) at this point would be a tough blow for Milwaukee to absorb considering all the injury issues the team has had with regard to its pitching.

The Brewers have won all five of Gasser's starts this year. He allowed just two hits over six scoreless innings in his May 10 debut against St. Louis and three hits over six scoreless innings against the Cubs on Memorial Day. In his last outing against the White Sox on June 1, he allowed seven hits in his five innings with three strikeouts and three runs allowed (two home runs).

May 27, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Robert Gasser (54) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Brewers have had no end of trouble keeping rotation options healthy. Wade Miley was lost for the year, Jakob Junis, DL Hall and Joe Ross are all on the injured list, Aaron Ashby is still working his way back to full strength from shoulder surgery and Milwaukee signed Brandon Woodruff knowing he would miss all of 2024.

There were, at least, some updates on other names on that list.

Hall is heading to Los Angeles to have his left knee examined by Neal ElAttrache. Hall has been on the injured list since April 21 and tweaked the knee at the end of a recent minor-league rehab assignment.

Hall said ElAttrache told him his MCL appears intact from the scans, which is obviously good news.

Murphy also added Junis is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Class AAA Nashville in the coming days, and that Ross will throw a bullpen session this weekend.

Including a minor-league rehab stint, Ross is being targeted for a return sometime in mid-June.

