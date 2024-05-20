Advertisement

Brewers starter Joe Ross leaves after first inning vs. Marlins with lower back strain

Associated Press
·1 min read
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Joe Ross throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, May 20, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Joe Ross left his start against the Miami Marlins on Monday night after the first inning because of a lower back strain.

Making his ninth start of the season, Ross faced four batters in a scoreless inning before being removed.

Jared Koenig relieved Ross and pitched the next 2 2/3 innings.

The 30-year-old Ross is 2-4 with a 4.50 ERA in his first season with Milwaukee. Ross previously spent six seasons with the Washington Nationals. He missed the 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

