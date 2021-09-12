Brewers stars Corbin Burnes, Josh Hader combine to fire 9th no-hitter of 2021 MLB season

This is officially the year of the no-hitter.

Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes and star closer Josh Hader combined to throw the ninth no-hitter of this MLB season Saturday in a 3-0 win against Cleveland at Progressive Field.

Burnes was brilliant, allowing no base-runners until issuing his only walk in the seventh inning. He struck out 14 over 115 pitches before giving way to Hader in the ninth. Their efforts produced the Brewers' first no-hitter since Juan Nieves fired the only other one in franchise history on April 15, 1987. The Brewers' no-hitter drought was the second-longest active streak in baseball behind only, ironically, Cleveland.

The nine no-hitters in MLB this year are more than any other year in the history of baseball, breaking the record set way back in 1884.

The no-hitter looked like it might be coming to an end as Cleveland's Owen Miller made hard contact in the bottom of the eighth. But center fielder Lorenzo Cain made a spectacular play to preserve the no-hitter. It was Burnes' final pitch of the night.

San Diego pitcher Joe Musgrove began the no-hitter party in April with the first no-no in Padres history. No-hitters by the White Sox's Carlos Rodon, Orioles' John Means, Reds' Wade Miley, Tigers' Spencer Turnbull, Yankees' Corey Kluber, a combined effort from the Cubs, and Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert followed.

