Brewers sign Tom Wilhelmsen to a minor league deal

The Brewers signed reliever Tom Wilhelmsen to a minor league contract on Tuesday, MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy reports. Wilhelmsen was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on June 11 and officially became a free agent on Monday.

Wilhelmsen put up a mediocre 4.44 ERA with a 17/12 K/BB ratio in 26 1/3 innings of work in Arizona. The inconsistent right-hander has seen his strikeout rate plummet in recent seasons after averaging nearly a strikeout per inning several seasons ago with the Mariners.

The first-place Brewers have had bullpen issues behind closer Corey Knebel. While Wilhelmsen will begin his new stint with the Brewers by reporting to Triple-A Colorado Springs, he could join the major league roster soon.

