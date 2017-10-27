Brewers sign Eric Sogard to one-year deal

The Brewers announced on Thursday that the club agreed to a one-year contract with utilityman Eric Sogard. The deal is worth $2.4 million and Sogard can earn an additional $650,000 in incentives, per Chris Cotillo of SB Nation. He would have been eligible for free agency after the conclusion of the World Series.

Sogard, 31, missed the entire 2016 season with a knee injury and had to settle for a minor league deal with the Brewers last December. In 249 plate appearances spanning 94 games, Sogard hit .273/.393/.378. He logged most of his time at second base, but also played shortstop, third base, and left field.

In the Brewers’ press release, GM David Stearns said, “Eric brings to the team a veteran presence who possesses the ability to play multiple positions and reach base at a high rate. We are pleased to welcome Eric and his family back to Milwaukee for the 2018 season.”

