Brewers seek first World Series title after clinching postseason berth

The Milwaukee Brewers mission to win their first World Series championship in franchise history just reached the next level. For the first time since 2011, the Brewers are back in the postseason after topping the Cardinals 2-1 on the road Wednesday.

What we’re not so sure about is just where the Brewers will land in the postseason bracket — they’ve clinched at least a wild-card spot but are still in the running for the NL Central title. Milwaukee stayed a half-game behind the Cubs in the division race Wednesday due to the Cubs’ 7-6 win over the Pirates.

Who the Brewers would face in a Wild Game is another thing that’s yet to be determined. The Colorado Rockies currently hold the second spot, but the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals are also in the mix.

By clinching now, the Brewers could have a big advantage. Especially if the other teams have to play an extra game or two just to sort out the pecking order.

For now, let’s take a quick look at the Brewers journey to the postseason, and what they must do to win their first ever World Series title.

The Brewers have clinched a postseason spot, but are still playing for the NL Central title. (AP)

Down, but not out

The Brewers led the NL Central for almost the entire first half. Then came a seven-game losing streak in mid-July that took them from frontrunners to battling for their postseason lives.

It’s similar to what happened to Milwaukee last season. The difference this season being they weathered the storm and played well enough down the stretch to continue challenging the Cubs. More importantly, they played well enough to wrap up at least a Wild Card spot. The strong finish is a good indicator this team has taken a step forward.

The lineup is super deep

Aside from the Dodgers and maybe the Cubs, the Brewers have the NL’s most dangerous lineup. The addition of outfielders Christian Yelich — who in the opinion of many has emerged as the NL’s MVP favorite — and Lorenzo Cain, added a new dimension for manager Craig Counsell. The surprising emergence of slugger Jesus Aguilar has taken them to an even higher level.

Story Continues

Ryan Braun and Travis Shaw are still there too. Both are more than capable of carrying the offense for a series. Add in new additions Mike Moustakas and Jonathan Schoop and, yeah, it’s pretty scary.

What the Brewers have to do to win the World Series

The Brewers tend to run hot and cold. In the postseason, that means they could just as easily be a quick elimination as opposed to a real threat to make the World Series.

If the offense is clicking, the Brewers will be pretty dangerous. The lineup can score runs in bunches and bury teams early. With a loaded bullpen, that’s a good recipe for success.

On the other hand, if the offense is struggling, it puts pressure on an up-and-down rotation to keep them in the game. Beyond that, it puts pressure on the defense to hold firm with a slim margin for error. Right now that’s not a big strength either, especially if Counsell is forced to sacrifice defense for an offensive boost.

Basically, the Brewers really need to play to their strengths or hope their weaknesses aren’t so weak in October.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Ex-Raiders player with rare brain disorder hospitalized

• MattHarvey has one team he won’t sign with

• Steelers legend to RB Bell: Fake injuries to stay healthy

• Pete Thamel: Meet the country’s most unconventional young coach

