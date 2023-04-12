Best start of his career? That's what Craig Counsell said of Corbin Burnes' dominance of the Dbacks

PHOENIX – There was a feeling fluttering around the visiting clubhouse at Chase Field on Tuesday that Corbin Burnes was due to deliver something special on the mound later that night.

By the time Victor Caratini caught Burnes' pregame bullpen and marveled at the ferocity with which his cutter was moving, it was more than a feeling. He knew exactly what the Arizona Diamondbacks were in for.

"In the bullpen, he had all the pitches. He looked really good," Caratini said. "The cutter was really tight. Every time I feel like the cutter is like that, it’s going to be a good day."

With cutters both backdoor and frontside aplenty, curveballs locking up the knees of batters and unhittable changeups being flung at the plate with pristine command, Burnes looked like, well, vintage Corbin Burnes once again.

After two shaky starts to open the season, the Brewers ace found the form that has put him at the top of the mountain in all of baseball with eight shutout innings on just 89 pitches, allowing only three base runners on a trio of singles and striking out eight to lead the Brewers past the Diamondbacks, 7-1.

Burnes at one point retired 16 consecutive batters and was in such control that his manager believed the start is in consideration for the best outing the 28-year-old has ever had in the majors.

"That's as good of a start as Corbin had in the big leagues," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "I thought he was just awesome tonight. Just from, really, the first sequence of the game, the first inning of the game, he was locked in. He carried it through eight strong innings. Great performance tonight.

"What else do you expect from Corbin?"

Certainly not how he pitched in his first two starts.

Burnes' 9.64 earned run average coming into the day was the highest it had been at any point since his nightmarish 2019 season. But Burnes and the Brewers believed he wasn't far off from looking like his usual self and went about the past week with a manner of calm even after allowing six runs to the Mets seven days ago.

"It’s about not hitting the panic button," Burnes said. "It’s very easy to start to panic and start looking at things and dig into stuff that’s not there. For me it was take a brief look at mechanics, take a brief look at the movement. Everything was there so it’s just getting up there and competing and being aggressive and having the right mindset."

"It's Corbin just being great," Counsell said. "And just saying, 'The first two, weren't me. I'm going to be great.' And that's what he did."

Burnes attacked the Diamondbacks from the first inning, with a lazy fly out, a grounder and a strikeout swinging on a changeup informing Arizona it had its work cut out.

With only two righthanded hitters in the Diamondbacks' lineup, Burnes went to the changeup often and sequenced it well with his cutter. It was so crisp and commanded so well that the lineup of stacked lefties almost worked in Burnes' favor. Combined, the changeup and cutter generated 13 of his 16 total whiffs on the day on 34 swings.

When he has everything," Caratini said. "It’s like a video game with him."

For the majority of the night, Burnes had a worthy adversary in Diamondbacks righthander Merrill Kelly. For six innings, Kelly matched him pitch-for-pitch as he took a no-hitter into the seventh.

"We didn’t have a hit, so it was a great pitch game for six innings," Counsell said. "It was two guys that were on top of their game. We couldn't get much going. Both teams had nothing going on. It was unbelievable. Both pitchers were outstanding."

Willy Adames, though, brought both the no-no and the shutout to an end with one swift blow, crushing an 0-1 sinker 416 feet out to dead center field to lead off the seventh.

"He’s always been that catalyst," Brewers third baseman Mike Brosseau said. "He shows up to the park every day. People support him. People get behind him. People feed off his energy. When you have a leader like that do that in a pitchers' duel, everyone just tries to hop along."

The Brewers chased Kelly from the game with a pair of walks immediately following Adames’ homer, then expanded the lead to 5-0 on Victor Caratini’s bases-loaded walk, Joey Wiemer’s run-scoring groundout and Brosseau’s two-run, two-out double.

Rowdy Tellez hit a solo homer, his second of the year, in the eighth to push the lead to 6-0 and Brosseau followed with a solo shot of his own in the ninth.

Making his first start of the year against a righthanded pitcher because Jesse Winker was out with an illness, Brosseau delivered.

"Brosseau is a hitter, man, and he squares up the baseball and has tough at-bats," Counsell said. "He did it again tonight."

Moments after Brosseau's blast, all eyes shifted toward the dugout steps along the first-base line to see if Burnes would come out to attempt to pick up his first career complete game.

No dice.

"If the eighth inning would have been super clean, I think we would have considered it," Counsell said. "But this early in the season, going out there eight times is (tough)."

Burnes himself admitted he was winded.

"The long inning there in the seventh, coming back out made it a little bit tougher. You sit for that long and you start to feel the soreness kind of creep in and start to get tight," Burnes said. "You kind of find yourself not being able to catch your breath as easily with the pitch clock moving along."

Burnes has now found his Cy Young form once again. Now, the trick is maintaining it the next time out.

"That’s the beauty of this game and the mental side of baseball, is you can never be on top of it," Burnes said.

That may true. But Burnes was pretty dang close to the top this time around.

