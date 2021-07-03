Brewers run win streak to 10 with 7-2 victory over Pirates

  • Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames (27) rounds third to greetings from coach Jason Lane (40) after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker during the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    1/7

    Brewers Pirates Baseball

    Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames (27) rounds third to greetings from coach Jason Lane (40) after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker during the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Adrian Houser delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    2/7

    Brewers Pirates Baseball

    Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Adrian Houser delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Milwaukee Brewers' Jackie Bradley Jr., right, rounds third to greetings from coach Jason Lane (40) after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    3/7

    Brewers Pirates Baseball

    Milwaukee Brewers' Jackie Bradley Jr., right, rounds third to greetings from coach Jason Lane (40) after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Pittsburgh Pirates' Phillip Evans grounds out, driving in a run during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    4/7

    Brewers Pirates Baseball

    Pittsburgh Pirates' Phillip Evans grounds out, driving in a run during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Milwaukee Brewers' Jackie Bradley Jr. rounds third after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    5/7

    Brewers Pirates Baseball

    Milwaukee Brewers' Jackie Bradley Jr. rounds third after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Keston Hiura (18) pulls his foot off the bag after getting the out on Pittsburgh Pirates' Kevin Newman (27) during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    6/7

    Brewers Pirates Baseball

    Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Keston Hiura (18) pulls his foot off the bag after getting the out on Pittsburgh Pirates' Kevin Newman (27) during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    7/7

    Brewers Pirates Baseball

    Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames (27) rounds third to greetings from coach Jason Lane (40) after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker during the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Adrian Houser delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Milwaukee Brewers' Jackie Bradley Jr., right, rounds third to greetings from coach Jason Lane (40) after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Pirates' Phillip Evans grounds out, driving in a run during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Milwaukee Brewers' Jackie Bradley Jr. rounds third after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Keston Hiura (18) pulls his foot off the bag after getting the out on Pittsburgh Pirates' Kevin Newman (27) during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
WILL GRAVES
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Willy Adames' latest home run celebration makes Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell's heart skip a beat.

Counsell will tolerate the momentary discomfort as long as his dynamic shortstop keeps sending the ball over the fence. And his team keeps winning.

Adames slid down the dugout railing after his first-inning home run, a long shot to the seats in left-center that set the tone for a 7-2 victory over Pittsburgh on Friday night that extended Milwaukee's win streak to 10 straight.

“It's not dangerous, it's fun," Adames said with a laugh.

Maybe for everyone but Counsell, though he promised to deal with it considering the way Adames is playing for the hottest team in the majors.

“I’m rolling with Willy man,” Counsell said. "He seems to have the right answer for a lot of things right now.”

So do the rest of the Brewers.

Jace Peterson and Jackie Bradley Jr. added solo shots of their own — minus the dugout parkour — and Adrian Houser scattered four hits in 6 2/3 innings as Milwaukee matched its longest regular-season win streak since 2003. The Brewers ripped off 12 straight in 2018, but four of those victories came in the playoffs.

This group appears to be heading in that direction. The Brewers are a season-best 17 games over .500 at 50-33, fueled by a 29-10 surge since May 22.

“That’s why I got traded here, to try to help the team to win more games and thank God that’s been working and we’ve been winning a lot of games,” said Adames, who was acquired in a May 21 deal with Tampa Bay. "I’m happy about that.”

Houser (5-5), allowed one run, struck out five and walked two while throwing a career-high 103 pitches. Pittsburgh managed to get a runner on base in all but one inning while Houser was on the mound, but he had little trouble keeping the slumping Pirates at bay. Pittsburgh couldn't stop hitting Houser's sinker into the dirt. Houser recorded 13 groundball outs.

Adames figures Houser is trying to keep up with the rest of a pitching staff that is the main reason the Brewers have seized control of the NL Central.

“We have such a great starting pitching,” Adames said. "I don’t even know what to tell you because they’re so nasty when they get on the mound, we know they’re going to do a tremendous performance every time. We’ve gotten used to that.”

PLUNGING PIRATES

The Pirates, meanwhile, are heading in the opposite direction. Pittsburgh has dropped five straight, scoring all of six runs in the process.

Bryan Reynolds went 2 for 4 with his team-high 15th homer, but the rebuilding Pirates are on pace for a 104-loss season.

JT Brubaker (4-8) has been the team's best starter over the first half, but hasn't won in over a month thanks in part to an offense that's scored more than three runs just twice in his last 12 starts.

The early home runs hurt Brubaker. So did a sharp liner back to the mound by Adames in the sixth. If Brubaker lets it roll by him, it likely goes straight to All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier for a potential double play. Instead, the ball died in the infield and both Adames and Christian Yelich were safe. Two batters later Tyrone Taylor's two-run triple gave Milwaukee a four-run cushion.

“That game’s a 3-0 game or 3-1 game if (Brubaker) keeps his glove down, so I know he’s frustrated about and will learn from it, because that ball is hit right to (Frazier),” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “So we just have to continue, especially with him, to take these learning messages. The one thing about JT is he takes information probably about as well as anybody we have, and we’ll move on from it.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: INF Kolten Wong went to the 10-day injured list for the third time this season with left calf tightness. Counsell said Wong should return after the All-Star break. ... RHP Corbin Burnes received treatment on his sore left knee Friday after exiting Thursday night's win in the eighth inning after slipping on the mound. The team expects Burnes to make his next scheduled start next week against the New York Mets.

Pirates: Placed INF Erik González on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain. The team also transferred RHP Trevor Cahill (strained left calf) to the 60-day IL. Pittsburgh called up INF Wilmer Difo from Triple-A Indianapolis to take González's spot on the roster.

UP NEXT

Milwaukee: LHP Eric Lauer (2-3, 4.50 ERA) will make his first career start against the Pirates on Saturday. Lauer is coming off six shutout innings in a win over Colorado last Sunday.

Pirates: Have yet to announce a starter for Saturday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Wisconsin basketball sends out two new offers

    It's never too early to look at future classes, try to grab players from a nearby rival state

  • Manoah fans 10 and 3 Blue Jays homer in 11-1 win over Rays

    Alek Manoah, back from a five-game suspension, struck out a career-high 10 over seven scoreless innings of three-hit ball for the Toronto Blue Jays in their 11-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night. George Springer, Marcus Semien and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered for Toronto, which has won nine of 12. Semien, elected an All-Star starter Thursday, scored three times.

  • Buster Posey All-Star nod draws funny tweet from ex-teammate

    Former Giants catcher Hector Sanchez sent a funny congratulatory tweet to his teammate Buster Posey on Friday morning.

  • The Olympics Don’t Want Black Women To Win

    Sha’Carri Richardson, Christine Mboma, Beatrice Masilingi and others have been disqualified in the 2021 Olympics because of policies that are racist and unjust.

  • Dodgers visit White House, rally past Nats, 7th win in row

    Mookie Betts hit a go-ahead single during a nine-run rally in the seventh inning after Washington ace Max Scherzer departed, and the Los Angeles Dodgers surged past the Nationals 10-5 Friday night for their seventh straight win. The Dodgers went to the White House in the morning to meet with President Joe Biden and celebrate their 2020 World Series title. “I do know right now, we’re playing really good baseball,” Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said.

  • Watch Jackie Bradley Jr. turn wild double play for Brewers

    Former Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. pulled off an impressive double play on an outfield assist with the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night.

  • Bucks on verge of team history entering Game 6 at Hawks

    The Milwaukee Bucks find themselves weighing health versus history as they prepare to take on the host Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday night. The third-seeded Bucks advanced to the doorstep of their first appearance in the NBA Finals since 1974 with a 123-112 home win over the fifth-seeded Hawks in Game 5 on Thursday. Milwaukee did so without star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out with a hyperextended left knee.

  • Burnes cruises, Brewers top Bucs for 9th straight win

    Corbin Burnes challenged the Pittsburgh Pirates early, knowing that Milwaukee's overworked bullpen needed him to work efficiently. The Brewers ace went beyond the seventh inning for the first time in the majors, and the Brewers matched their longest winning streak in seven years by beating Pittsburgh 7-2 Thursday night. “Obviously, their game plan was to come out swinging early and often,” Burnes said.

  • Fantasy Baseball Takeaways: Chris Bassitt rolling along

    Chris Bassitt has become the sneakiest ace in the American League. Scott Pianowski looks at his recent work and more around fantasy baseball.

  • Shohei Ohtani makes all kinds of history with 30th homer of season

    Babe Ruth never hit this many home runs while working as a pitcher.

  • Ohtani homers twice, scores winning run, Angels beat O's 8-7

    Angels fans have seen plenty of Sho-time during the first half of the season. One day after being named to the All-Star Game for the first time, Shohei Ohtani went deep twice to reach 30 home runs on the season and then scored the winning run on Jared Walsh's two-out single in the ninth inning, giving Los Angeles Angels an 8-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. It is the third time in Ohtani's four-year career in the majors that he has homered twice and also had a stolen base.

  • Aaron Judge said Yankees players heard Hal Steinbrenner’s comments loud and clear

    NEW YORK — The message was received. Yankees managing partner Hal Steinbrenner made it clear the reason the team is middling just above .500 is not because of the general manager, the manager or the coaching staff. It’s the players who are underperforming. Aaron Judge said that was heard in the clubhouse. “It’s a big impact, because that’s ultimately what it comes down to,” the Yankees slugger ...

  • Acuña hit by 1st pitch of game; López, Mattingly tossed

    Miami Marlins starter Pablo López and manager Don Mattingly were both ejected after López hit Atlanta Braves slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. with the first pitch of the game Friday night. The Marlins have a history of hitting Acuña. Miami pitcher José Ureña hit him in a rivalry that began in 2018, but it did not appear that López intended to do the same when Acuña was struck in the back of the left arm.

  • Bryson DeChambeau's caddie quits after tensions come to the boil

    The Mad Scientist requires a new lab assistant. Just hours before Bryson DeChambeau was due to tee it up in defence of his Rocket Mortgage Classic, long-time caddie Tim Tucker walked out on his startled employer. Inevitably, DeChambeau’s management team insisted the split was mutual, but sources indicate that the pair had an argument during Wednesday’s pro-am in Detroit and it proved to be the straw that broke the bagman’s back. Tucker first met DeChambeau when the Californian was 15 years old a

  • Biden commits error at 'Dodger Day' and butchers Cy Young winner's name

    President Joe Biden honored the 2020 World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House Friday during a quip-filled ceremony heading into the holiday weekend after a somber trip to Surfside, Florida.

  • Johnny Cueto, LaMonte Wade Jr. complete incredible 1-3-1 putout

    You don't see 1-3-1 putouts in baseball very often, but that's what Johnny Cueto and LaMonte Wade Jr. did Thursday in Arizona.

  • Report: Woman details graphic assault allegations against Trevor Bauer

    The woman accusing Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer of sexual assault said he choked her until she lost consciousness and punched her in the face during sex, leaving her with head injuries and "facial trauma," according to an ESPN report Thursday. The network obtained a copy of the filing accompanying her request for a temporary restraining order against Bauer, filed on Monday. ESPN said Pasadena police are investigating the alleged assaults, which the woman said occurred April 21 and May 16 at Bauer's home in Pasadena, Calif.

  • Dodgers' Joe Kelly wears Mariachi jacket he traded for to White House

    Former Boston Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly wore the Mariachi jacket he traded for to the Los Angeles Dodgers' White House visit on Friday.

  • How Giants continue to get instant contributions from newcomers

    Thairo Estrada hit a grand slam and had three hits in his first start for the Giants. Alex Wood said there's a reason the newcomers keep performing this way.

  • Shohei Ohtani's solo home run

    Shohei Ohtani crushes a solo home run to right field and cuts the Angels' deficit to 6-3 in the bottom of the 3rd inning