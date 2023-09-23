Brewers ride 12-run inning to victory, punch MLB playoff ticket

Christian Yelich high fives Milwaukee Brewers teammate Willy Adames after hitting a three-run home run in the sixth inning of a 16-1 Major League Baseball victory over the Miami Marlins (Carmen Mandato)

The Milwaukee Brewers rode a massive 12-run second inning to a 16-1 victory over the Miami Marlins on Friday that clinched a Major League Baseball playoff berth.

All nine Brewers batters posted hits in the second inning, with Josh Donaldson hitting a two-run homer and Christian Yelich belting the first of his two homers of the game.

Yelich, who missed 12 of the previous 13 games with a sore back, also homered in the sixth inning, delivering three hits, reaching base four times and scoring four runs.

With Steven Okert pitching for Miami, Willy Adames walked to open the second. Adames scored on Donald's homer to left field.

After Brice Turang struck out, Blake Perkins drew a walk to start a string of seven Brewers batters reaching base.

William Contreras singled and Carlos Santana doubled to drive in runs. Mark Canha's double drove in two more and scored on Sam Frelick's single.

A single from Adames moved Frelick to third and he scored on Donaldson's ground out. Turang hit a single that scored Adames, Turang stealing second and scoring on a double from Perkins.

Yelich then hit his first home run since August 28, the onslaught finally ending when Contreras flew out.

It was the seventh time the Brewers scored 10 or more runs in an inning and was the second-biggest single inning in club history, after their 13 runs in the fifth inning against the Angels on July 8, 1990.

Their 16 runs total improved on their season-high of 14, set in a win over Pittsburgh on August 3.

bb/acb