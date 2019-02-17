Brewers reportedly re-sign third baseman Mike Moustakas in another big move for NL Central originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

The National League Central sure is going to be fun to watch in 2019.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Brewers have reportedly re-signed third baseman Mike Moustakas to a one-year contract, pending a physical. The deal is for $10 million and includes a mutual option, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Free-agent Mike Moustakas in agreement with #Brewers on a one-year contract, pending a physical, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 17, 2019

Moustakas deal with brewers will be for $10M and will likely include mutual option @BNightengale on the 10M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 17, 2019

Among many pre-trade deadline moves, the Brewers acquired Moustakas from the Royals last summer. In 152 games last season, the third baseman delivered a .251/.315/.459 slash line, hitting 28 home runs with 95 RBIs.

Travis Shaw was expected to be the Brewers' primary third baseman, though Moustakas is sure to takeover now that he is reportedly back in the fold. In 152 games last season, Shaw posted a .241/.345/.480 slashline, hitting 32 home runs. Only Christian Yelich (36) and Jesús Aguilar (35) hit more home runs for the Brewers than Shaw.

Last season, Shaw played 107 games at third base, 39 at second base and 17 at first base. He had no prior MLB experience playing second base, though, only playing there so that the Brewers could accommodate the addition of Moustakas.

One would think that Shaw will once again move to second base for the Brewers with Moustakas playing third base. However, it should be noted that the Brewers' top prospect is second baseman Keston Hiura, who is No. 20 on MLB.com's 2019 Top 100 prospects list.

Hiura is expected to make his MLB debut in 2019, meaning the Brewers will have a crowded infield once he arrives. Until then, the Brewers starting lineup could look something like this:

1. Lorenzo Cain - CF

2. Christian Yelich - RF

3. Ryan Braun - LF

4. Travis Shaw - 2B

5. Jesús Aguilar - 1B

6. Mike Moustakas - 3B

7. Yasmani Grandal - C

8. Orlando Arcia - SS

9. Pitcher

















There aren't many holes in that group, folks.

The Brewers signing Moustakas is yet another example of the Cubs' division rivals making big moves this offseason while the Cubs fill in the gaps with more low-key additions. It was already clear before Sunday, but the Cubs will have stiff competition in the NL Central in 2019.

