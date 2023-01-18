Brewers reportedly agree to deal with versatile Brian Anderson, adding another needed bat

Brian Anderson played six seasons with the Marlins at third base and in right field.

The Milwaukee Brewers are in agreement with utility player Brian Anderson on a free-agent contract.

The agreement, which was first reported by The Athletic on Tuesday night, would provide the Brewers with another right-handed option on offense who can play both third base and right field. Both were still positions of need for Milwaukee as it entered the week still looking to round out its roster.

The deal, which is pending a physical, has not been confirmed by the Brewers.

More:Everything you need to know about the 29 international prospects the Brewers just signed

More:With Wade Miley signed, the Brewers are feeling good about their starting pitching

Anderson, 29, is a career .256/.341/.410 hitter with 57 homers in 531 games, all with Miami. He was non-tendered by the Marlins this offseason following a pair of underwhelming and injury-riddled seasons in which he hit .233 with a .681 OPS.

In the three seasons prior, however, from 2018-20, Anderson hit .266 with a .785 OPS, slugging 42 homers in 341 games. He posted consecutive seasons with an OPS over .800 in 2019-20.

Across six seasons, Anderson has appeared in 332 games at third base and another 190 in right field.

That versatility would present manager Craig Counsell with more options to mix and match his lineup depending who is on the mound for the opponent. Anderson, who has reverse splits for his career and fared better at the plate against right-handers than lefties, could give the Brewers more right-handed bats in the lineup when facing a southpaw, or allow Luis Urías to slide over to second on some occasions while left-handed hitters Sal Frelick or Garrett Mitchell start in center.

And, of course, Anderson shares a name with the Brewers' television play-by-play announcer, though there is no relation.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee Brewers agree to deal with Brian Anderson, report says