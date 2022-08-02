Brewers reportedly acquire right-handed reliever Trevor Rosenthal from the Giants

Apparently unable to add another bat, the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday made a last-minute move to supplement their bullpen once more.

According to multiple reports, the team acquired reliever Trevor Rosenthal from the San Francisco Giants with less than an hour to go before the trading deadline.

What the Brewers were sending to the Giants in exchange was unclear.

The move comes on the heels of Monday's blockbuster that sent closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres in exchange for two relievers — Taylor Rogers and Dinelson Lamet — and two minor-leaguers.

Then late Monday night the Brewers acquired right-handed reliever Matt Bush from the Texas Rangers in exchange for pitching prospect Antoine Kelly and infielder Mark Mathias.

The acquisition of the right-handed Rosenthal is interesting in that he hasn't pitched in the major leagues since 2020 and had only signed with the Giants on July 21.

Oft-injured, Rosenthal has in fact totaled just 45 appearances with four different organizations in the major leagues since 2017.

In 2020, he went 1-1 with a 1.90 earned-run average and WHIP of 0.85 in 23 appearances for the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres.

Brewers fans should remember Rosenthal well, as he was one of the game's best closers during his time with the St. Louis Cardinals.

He was an all-star in 2014 and 2015, chalking up seasons of 45 and 48 saves.

