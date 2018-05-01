Brewers relief ace sets strikeout mark never before seen in MLB in dominant save

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Josh Hader recorded a save on Monday unlike any save ever seen in MLB.

The reliever, filling in for injured closer Corey Knebel, took the mound with one out remaining in the seventh inning and the Brewers holding a 6-5 lead over the Cincinnati Reds. Nine batters later, Hader had recorded eight strikeouts, accounting for every out he recorded. He allowed one walk and zero runs, as the Brewers held on for the win.

Hader’s save marks the first time in MLB history a pitcher threw eight strikeouts in a game in which every out he recorded was a strikeout.

#Brewers Josh Hader is the first pitcher in baseball history with at least eight strikeouts in a game during which every out he recorded was a strikeout. — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) May 1, 2018





According to Baseball Reference, 12 other relievers have recorded eight strikeouts in a game, but none of them recorded all their outs via strikeout. Randy Johnson was the last to do it in 1996 in a four-inning save for the Seattle Mariners.

This didn’t come out of nowhere for Hader. With Monday night’s result, Hader now has 39 strikeouts in just 18 innings pitched. He sports a 1.00 ERA, a 0.50 WHIP and has now picked up his fourth save while picking up closing duties. Batters are hitting .082 against him.

The 24-year-old showed promise as a rookie last season, posting a 2.08 ERA and 0.99 WHIP while recording 68 strikeouts in 47.2 innings.

