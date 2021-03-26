Brewers release pitchers Brad Boxberger, Jordan Zimmermann

STEVE MEGARGEE
·2 min read
  • Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann, bottom right, warms up in the bullpen as socially distanced fans watch the Brewers' spring baseball game with the Arizona Diamondbacks in Scottsdale, Ariz., Monday, March 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • Cactuses stand near the bullpen as Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brad Boxberger warms up during the team's spring baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Scottsdale, Ariz., Monday, March 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Brewers Diamondbacks Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann, bottom right, warms up in the bullpen as socially distanced fans watch the Brewers' spring baseball game with the Arizona Diamondbacks in Scottsdale, Ariz., Monday, March 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
The Milwaukee Brewers have released pitchers Brad Boxberger and Jordan Zimmermann as the team works to narrow down its season-opening roster.

Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns says he hopes to keep both pitchers by signing them to minor league contracts and sending them to the organization’s alternate site in Appleton, Wisconsin.

“I think both of them have positive experiences here in camp,” Stearns said Friday at the club's spring training site in Phoenix. “I think both of them feel good about the organization. I’m hopeful. But we’ll leave it at that.”

Both right-handers pitched in the majors with other organizations last season. Last month, the Brewers signed them to minor league contracts that included invitations to major-league camp.

Boxberger would have received a one-year contract paying $1.15 million while in the majors had he been added to the 40-man roster and Zimmermann would have gotten $1 million,

The 34-year-old Zimmermann, a two-time All-Star with the Washington Nationals earlier in his career, had struggled with injuries the last two seasons and went 0-0 with a 7.94 ERA for Detroit last year. Boxberger, who turns 33 on May 27, was 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 23 relief appearances with Miami.

Boxberger went 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA in eight Cactus League relief appearances. Zimmermann, a starter throughout his major league career, worked in relief this spring and went 1-0 with a 6.00 ERA in four appearances.

Stearns noted the progress of Ángel Perdomo, J.P. Feyereisen, Drew Rasmussen and Justin Topa left little room in a Brewers bullpen that is headed by two-time All-Star Josh Hader and 2020 NL Rookie of the Year Devin Williams.

“When we’re talking about Drew and Justin in particular, they were pretty important players for us down the stretch last year and pitched very well in some meaningful games,” Stearns said. “That all played a part in this. We’re still working through what those last couple spots are going to look like in the bullpen. But given the timing with what we had coming up with Brad, now was the right time to discuss this with them.”

NOTES: Stearns said he’s optimistic about OF Jackie Bradley Jr.’s availability for Thursday’s season opener with Minnesota but said no decision has been made yet. Bradley has been dealing with a wrist issue. … Stearns added that Lorenzo Cain should be able to play center field a couple more times before the start of the season. “Hopefully that’s enough to get him ready,” Stearns said. Cain has been slowed by a quadriceps injury this spring and didn’t make his Cactus League debut until Saturday.

