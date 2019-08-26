Brewers release Jhoulys Chacín

The Brewers announced on Monday that pitcher Jhoulys Chacín has been released. The right-hander was designated for assignment on Saturday as he was working his way back from a lat injury.

Chacín, 31, posted a disappointing 5.79 ERA with 80 strikeouts and 39 walks in 88 2/3 innings of work spread out over 19 starts for the Brewers this season. He was unable to recapture the magic that led him to a 3.50 ERA over 35 starts last year.

The Brewers are still on the hook for the remainder of Chacín’s $6 million salary. He can become a free agent after the season, but his prospects aren’t nearly as good as they were 10 months ago.