Brewers release Brock Holt; Red Sox fans react accordingly on Twitter

A former Boston Red Sox fan favorite is out of a job.
The Milwaukee Brewers released veteran utility man Brock Holt on Wednesday, per Major League Baseball's transaction wire.
Holt's release isn't a surprise: The Brewers designated the 32-year-old for assignment over the weekend after he batted .100 (3 for 30) through Milwaukee's first 16 games.
Holt signed a one-year, $3.25 million contract with the Brewers in February after his seven-year tenure with the Red Sox ended in 2019. The Texas native was a beloved figure in Boston, so his release had many Red Sox fans wondering if the team would re-sign Holt amid their abysmal 2020 season.
cc @chaimbloombostonredsoxchiefbaseballofficer https://t.co/DpsGjyyXEv— OverTheMonster (@OverTheMonster) August 27, 2020
@RedSox you know what to do https://t.co/nvvY8skaeo— Chowder & Champions (@CandCFanSided) August 27, 2020
@RedSox MAKE YOUR MOVE https://t.co/GY4MFXrwyS— greenwood (@pardimzera) August 27, 2020
Alo @RedSox https://t.co/OYV4wvE6SY— Carlita Benintendi Bryant Fried ⚾️🇻🇪 (@CarlitaLincecum) August 27, 2020
@gfstarr1 maybe you'll get your wish and he'll land back in Boston 🤞🏽 https://t.co/S035OnDbWm— L.M.Carson ⚾️ (@lilmikeycarson) August 27, 2020
@RedSox 👇 https://t.co/FT5XnxzIp5— Jorge Hondall (@Gallinator) August 27, 2020
Alas, The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reported earlier this week a Holt reunion is unlikely, as the Red Sox may want to use this lost season to give reps to newcomers in the infield like Jose Peraza and Jonathan Arauz.
