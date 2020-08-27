A former Boston Red Sox fan favorite is out of a job.

The Milwaukee Brewers released veteran utility man Brock Holt on Wednesday, per Major League Baseball's transaction wire.

Holt's release isn't a surprise: The Brewers designated the 32-year-old for assignment over the weekend after he batted .100 (3 for 30) through Milwaukee's first 16 games.

Holt signed a one-year, $3.25 million contract with the Brewers in February after his seven-year tenure with the Red Sox ended in 2019. The Texas native was a beloved figure in Boston, so his release had many Red Sox fans wondering if the team would re-sign Holt amid their abysmal 2020 season.

@gfstarr1 maybe you'll get your wish and he'll land back in Boston 🤞🏽 https://t.co/S035OnDbWm — L.M.Carson ⚾️ (@lilmikeycarson) August 27, 2020

Alas, The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reported earlier this week a Holt reunion is unlikely, as the Red Sox may want to use this lost season to give reps to newcomers in the infield like Jose Peraza and Jonathan Arauz.

Brewers release Brock Holt; Red Sox fans react accordingly on Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston