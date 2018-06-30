Brewers-Reds game spins out of control during epic rundown

In you love chaos on the baseball diamond, then you’ll love this “out of control” rundown from Friday’s game between the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers and last place Cincinnati Reds.

In a span of 15 seconds, four throws were made, one out was recorded and one run scored as baserunners and defenders frantically scrambled back and forth between second base, third base and home plate.

[Yahoo Fantasy Football leagues are open: Sign up now for free]

It started simply enough. Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart saw an opening to pick off Brewers baserunner Keon Broxton as he took an aggressive lead off third base. Broxton, who homered before and after the rundown, managed to retreat to third base safely despite falling on his backside and looking dead to rights halfway down the line.

Milwaukee Brewers’ runner Keon Broxton stumbles and even scores during wild rundown in win against Reds. (AP)

In the meantime, Milwaukee’s Orlando Arcia attempted to advance from second to third in stealth-like fashion. Arcia’s plan was actually thwarted by Broxton’s elusiveness, which forced him to retreat back to second base.

It was there that Cincinnati recorded an out. A heads up Billy Hamilton had run in from center field, and on Cincinnati’s third throw he was able to tag Arcia before he got back to second base.

At this point, it was already one of the wildest rundowns we’d seen in a long time. But it wasn’t quite over. On the play at second base, Broxton raced for home and got in safely as Hamilton’s throw bounced by two more scrambling Reds defenders.

Here’s the look from behind home plate.

Story Continues





It truly was an emotional roller coaster.

We dare say video of this play will not be included on any future Tom Emanski defensive drills video. If nothing else, it deserves the Yakety Sax treatment.

It wasn’t exactly great baserunning either. But Milwaukee will certainly forgive Broxton. In just his third MLB game of the season, he went beastmode with two home runs, four runs driven in and this one stolen run. All of which helped Milwaukee to a decisive 8-2 win.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Chris Mannix: LeBron James’ decision will be bigger circus than previous dramas

• Tiger Woods surges into contention at Quicken Loans tournament

• World Cup: Power ranking teams Nos. 1-16

• Eric Adelson: Bucs shouldn’t hand back Jameis Winston his starting job

