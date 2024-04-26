Brewers recognizing law enforcement, educators Friday & Sunday

American Family Field

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers will be recognizing law enforcement, students and educators at two upcoming games.

The Brewers will be recognizing Walworth County Sheriff Deputy Wayne Blanchard with the Brewers Hometown Champion Award on Friday, April 26.

The Brewers Hometown Champion Award recognizes the courage, commitment and sacrifices of the men and women in fire rescue service, law enforcement, emergency medical services, and first responder roles across Wisconsin.

Wayne Blanchard was seriously injured while on duty by a vehicle speeding over 100 miles per hour in 2021. He spent over three months in rehab, learning how to walk again.

At Sunday's game, the Brewers will be honoring local students and educators during the ceremonial first pitches.

Brookfield East High School Principal Andrew Farley, named the 2024 National Principal of the Year by the National Association of Secondary School Principals, will throw a ceremonial first pitch. This is the first time a Wisconsin principal has received this honor since 1993.

Elmbrook School District's Mark Hansen will also throw a ceremonial first pitch. Hansen was named the 2024 Wisconsin Superintendent of the Year by the Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators (WASDA).

Halley Maglio will throw a ceremonial first pitch. Maglio, a junior at Pewaukee High School, was crowned Badger State Teen 2024 in the USA National Miss Pageant.

The Milwaukee Brewers will return home to American Family Field for a six-game homestand, taking on the New York Yankees (April 26-28) and Tampa Bay Rays (April 29-May 1).