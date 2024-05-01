Brewers and Rays meet with series tied 1-1

Tampa Bay Rays (14-17, fifth in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (18-11, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Zach Eflin (1-3, 4.08 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Brewers: Colin Rea (2-0, 3.25 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rays -125, Brewers +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Milwaukee has an 18-11 record overall and a 6-7 record at home. The Brewers are second in the NL with 36 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Tampa Bay has gone 6-8 on the road and 14-17 overall. The Rays have gone 6-15 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins ranks third on the Brewers with 10 extra base hits (four doubles and six home runs). Gary Sanchez is 7-for-25 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Isaac Paredes leads the Rays with seven home runs while slugging .509. Amed Rosario is 10-for-39 with a double and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .213 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Rays: 3-7, .225 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (knee), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Lowe: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Colin Poche: 15-Day IL (back), Peter Anderson Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (nerve), Taylor Walls: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (finger), Taj Bradley: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.