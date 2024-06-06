Brewers' Racing Sausages Run/Walk raising money for a cause

MILWAUKEE - This month will mark the 31st anniversary of the first Brewers Sausage Race, and next month marks the 26th Annual 5K & 10K Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk.

Thursday, June 6 may be an off day for the Brewers, but there is no off day for the Famous Racing Sausages. Thursday was a brief showcase of what to expect next month.

The 26th Annual 5K & 10K Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk is set for July 27.

The run takes participants around the ballpark and on the warning track inside the stadium for a portion of the race. It’s paired with food, music and beverages.

"We’ve become what I would call a ‘fan favorite,’" Brewers Community Foundation Executive Director Cecelia Gore said. "It will just be a fun day."

The race is held in the shadow of the VA grounds and on those grounds is Fisher House. It serves as a home away from home for veterans and their families.

"In a perfect world, nobody would need a Fisher House because everyone comes back from the military, overseas, and they’re healthy," Fisher House Wisconsin President Angie Christianson said. "But it’s not.

The Milwaukee VA and Fisher House Wisconsin are the beneficiaries of this year's 5K & 10K.

Since it opened eight years ago, Fisher House Wisconsin has served more than 6,00 guests. The Brewers Community Foundation has been a long-standing partner, contributing more than $400,000 to its mission.

"Anything that a guest needs, we want them to feel at home, we will pay for that," Christianson said.

The Brewers Community Foundation is also donating thousands to the Milwaukee VA for its wishlist, to improve patient and employee experience at the VA.

"They’re both our neighbors and both do fantastic work and we’re really pleased to have the opportunity," Gore said.

Those interested in participating in the 5K & 10K Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk can visit the Brewers' website.