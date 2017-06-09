Brewers promote Josh Hader

Brewers’ top pitching prospect Josh Hader was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday, per a club announcement. Comments from general manager David Stearns indicated that the left-hander will be available out of the Brewers’ bullpen for the time being, and could debut during the team’s weekend series against the Diamondbacks. Right-hander Paolo Espino has been optioned to Triple-A to clear roster space for Hader.

Hader, 23, garnered a No. 3 ranking by MLB.com prior to the 2017 season, and landed in the No. 2 spots on both Baseball Prospectus and Baseball America’s preseason rankings. His results on the mound have been less impressive, with a 5.37 ERA, 5.4 BB/9 and 8.8 SO/9 through 52 innings in Colorado Springs. He caught a bit of a break last week, shutting out Triple-A Nashville and Oklahoma City in back-to-back starts with two hits, two walks and eight strikeouts.

With or without Hader’s control issues, however, the Brewers’ relief corps could use the extra support right now. They’ve racked up the second-most innings among major league bullpens in 2017, with 223, and currently sport a collective 4.16 ERA to boot.

