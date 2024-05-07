Brewers play the Royals looking to end road slide

Milwaukee Brewers (20-14, first in the NL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (21-15, third in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Colin Rea (3-0, 2.67 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Royals: Seth Lugo (5-1, 1.60 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Royals -131, Brewers +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will attempt to end a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City is 14-7 in home games and 21-15 overall. The Royals have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .305.

Milwaukee has a 20-14 record overall and a 13-7 record in road games. Brewers hitters are batting a collective .251, the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 10 doubles, five triples and four home runs for the Royals. Michael Massey is 12-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

William Contreras has nine doubles and five home runs while hitting .328 for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 8-for-38 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .236 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Brewers: 4-6, .217 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Alec Marsh: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jake Brentz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Jakob Junis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Wiemer: 10-Day IL (knee), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (knee), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.