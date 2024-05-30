Brewers play the Cubs leading series 2-1

Chicago Cubs (28-28, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (32-23, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon (3-2, 2.58 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Brewers: Colin Rea (4-2, 3.98 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -123, Cubs +103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Chicago Cubs with a 2-1 series lead.

Milwaukee is 32-23 overall and 14-10 at home. Brewers hitters are batting a collective .252, the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Chicago has a 13-17 record in road games and a 28-28 record overall. The Cubs have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.88.

Thursday's game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 25 extra base hits (16 doubles and nine home runs). Sal Frelick is 9-for-32 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Mike Tauchman has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 RBI for the Cubs. Ian Happ is 9-for-33 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .230 batting average, 3.47 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Cubs: 3-7, .198 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (hamstring), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Jakob Junis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (knee), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Colten Brewer: 15-Day IL (back), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (illness), Adbert Alzolay: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.