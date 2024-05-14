Brewers place Rhys Hoskins on the injured list and recall Owen Miller from Nashville

Less than a week after welcoming back one of their key cogs from the injury list, the Milwaukee Brewers learned they've lost another.

Rhys Hoskins, who strained his right hamstring in Monday's 8-6 loss, was placed on the 10-day IL prior to Tuesday's game with the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field.

Owen Miller was recalled from Class AAA Nashville in the corresponding move.

Jake Bauers was in the lineup at first base and likely will see the bulk of the playing time there while Hoskins is sidelined. Miller and Gary Sánchez are also capable of playing first.

Hoskins, who is also seeking a second opinion, represents the 12th IL placement by the Brewers since the season began (42 games).

Left-hander DL Hall, on the IL since April 21, threw a 34-pitch simulated game earlier Tuesday.

"I thought he was really good," manager Pat Murphy said. "I thought there were some improvements. He got a little tired in that second session, but it was a good step forward for him."

Assuming Hall bounces back well in the next few days, a minor-league rehab stint is likely next up for him.

"We’ll look at the schedule and we’ll see how he responds to today, how his leg is and how his arm feels and make that decision soon," said Murphy. "I’d like to get him out there. He’s got to build up still."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers place Rhys Hoskins on 10-day injured list, recall Owen Miller