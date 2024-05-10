Brewers pitching prospect Robert Gasser to make his MLB debut. Here's what to expect.

The time has finally come for Robert Gasser to make his major-league debut.

A little less than two years since he came over to Milwaukee from San Diego in the Josh Hader trade and after spending 33 starts in Class AAA Nashville, Gasser will get the start for the Brewers on Friday night against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Gasser, ranked by the Journal Sentinel as the team’s No. 5 prospect coming into the season, was the Brewers co-minor league pitcher of the year in 2023 and had a strong showing in camp this spring, but he dealt with bone spurs in his throwing elbow in late March that sidelined him for a few weeks.

With Freddy Peralta serving the fifth and final game of his suspension Friday, the Brewers called up on the left-handed Gasser to step into the rotation for at least the time being.

"There's some swing and miss in there," Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. "There's a poise. There's a good repertoire that I think matches up with righties and lefties."

Here’s what to expect from the 24-year-old Gasser.

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Robert Gasser (85) on the mound in the first during a spring training game against the San Diego Padres at American Family Fields of Phoenix.

Gasser throws a deep mix but his slider is his best pitch

Gasser throws five pitches, including three different types of fastballs, but it’s his sweeper that stands out.

Ranging from 79-82 mph on average, it’s a big sweeper that gets more lateral movement than it does horizontal. It’s a big swing-and-miss pitch that he throws to both lefties and righties, generating a 34% whiff rate between this year and last with Nashville. This year alone, opponents are whiffing on 58% of swings against the sweeper.

“Honestly I think it’s just usage,” Gasser said of the slider. “Making sure I’m using fastballs and cutters early to keep them off the slider and not just leaning on that as a pitch I’m going to every time.”

Gasser uses the pitch in a variety of different ways. He can back-foot it to right-handed batters or try to clip the backdoor with it, gets chase against it away from left-handers but also uses it to steal strikes against lefties by starting it at the batter’s front hip.

It’s also Gasser’s best pitch in terms of weak contact, though because it stays on plane without much vertical drop hitters can elevate it for damage.

A trio of fastballs

Gasser throws a four-seam, two-seam and cut fastball, interloping them in different counts and situations.

The four-seamer is his primary pitch, thrown just north of 30% of the time on average. Gasser has gotten it up to 95 mph in game situations this year and it typically sits between 92-94 mph. Gasser attacks hitters with a low angle on his fastball, which allows it to be utilized at the top of the strike zone, though it doesn’t generate much vertical movement, or “rise.” Still, the angle of it and Gasser’s deceptive delivery allow him to generate more swing and miss off the four-seamer than any pitch other than the sweeper.

Gasser has added a bit of velocity to the fastball this season, too.

“Honestly, if anything, I’ve been ticking up,” he said. “My velocity’s been really good the last couple of weeks in Nashville. Going through the game, in later innings I’ve been able to maintain velocity. I feel good.”

Gasser’s second-most utilized fastball is a cutter, a pitch he added while with the Padres that has proved critical in his development. The biggest question for Gasser in the majors will be if he has a steady out pitch against right-handers. The cutter will be important for him if Gasser wants to show that he can be equally effective against both sides of the plate.

After that, Gasser also will toss in an occasional sinker, primarily to lefties to get that off his other fastballs.

Gasser impressed the Brewers this spring

For someone who had minute chances of making the team coming out of camp given the Brewers’ depth in the starting rotation coming into the season, Gasser did all he could to put his name in the hat this spring.

He had a 2.40 ERA through his first four outings, with 12 strikeouts to three walks in seven innings before ultimately dealing with bone spurs.

Gasser believes he’s past the ailment for good.

“Great, honestly,” he said of his health.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers' prospect Robert Gasser to make his MLB debut vs Cardinals