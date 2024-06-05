Brewers' pitching depth is being challenged like maybe never before

PHILADELPHIA -- How tenuous is the Milwaukee Brewers' pitching situation these days?

"If you're in our organization right now and you're healthy and you're throwing it forward, you're being considered," manager Pat Murphy quipped on Wednesday afternoon. "If you throw good from the outfield one day, you might be considered, too."

OK, things aren't quite that bad.

But there's no questioning the fact Milwaukee needs reinforcements, with no better example than being in a position it needed to start left-hander Aaron Ashby against the Philadelphia Phillies in the teams' series finale at Citizens Bank Park despite some ugly numbers at Class AAA Nashville (1-3, 6.80 ERA, 1.97 WHIP in 10 appearances).

To be fair, Ashby was excellent his last time out as he threw seven shutout innings in a victory at Memphis.

In a perfect world, Ashby would continue working out the kinks with the Sounds, now a full 14 months removed from shoulder surgery. But with the position the Brewers are in at this point, he was the choice to face a scary Phillies lineup.

More: The Milwaukee Brewers are dealing with a lot of injuries. Here's a look at every player on the IL.

"It's been back and forth," is how Murphy described Ashby's season. "There's been a good outing and poor outing. But these last couple times, last two out of three, had been very good. Just pounding the zone and using all three pitches. It's always exciting when a guy like this gets gets more comfortable coming off an injury.

"I think Ash believes, like, 'I should be here already.' And that's a good thing to have. Have them not just excited but hungry, like, 'Hey, I deserve to be here.'

"So, hopefully that translates into real competitive pitching."

Ashby was recalled from Nashville prior to the game along with right-hander Tobias Myers, who's a likely candidate to start Friday in Detroit if he's not needed Wednesday in relief. Right-hander Janson Junk was optioned to Nashville, and left-hander Robert Gasser was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left flexor strain.

Gasser left Philadelphia earlier Wednesday to receive a second opinion in Los Angeles from Neal ElAttrache. Left-hander DL Hall, meanwhile, was also heading to see ElAttrache about his left knee sprain.

In all, five pitchers who have started games for the Brewers this season are currently on the IL.

Murphy was asked about a couple other pitchers who have been performing well at Nashville -- right-handers Carlos Rodríguez and Chad Patrick -- and he confirmed both have been mentioned in recent conversations.

Rodríguez, the organization's third-best pitching prospect coming into the season, was just named the International League's pitcher of the month after getting off to an awful start to the season for the Sounds.

Rodríguez went 3-1 with a 3.03 ERA and WHIP of 0.94 in five May starts, striking out 33 hitters in 29 ⅔ innings, while limiting opponents to a .194 batting average. For the season, he's 4-5 with a 5.49 ERA, WHIP of 1.36 and a team-leading 59 strikeouts in 57 ⅓ innings (11 appearances, 10 starts).

"He's thrown the ball well this whole month," Murphy said. "I think it's four out of his last five starts have been very, very good. It's a different level, you know, so how we evaluate that level is not all by the results. But Carlos has been been talked about is one of the guys that could come up and help us."

Patrick, who was acquired from the Oakland A's in the offseason in exchange for Abraham Toro, has also been on a tear of late with a 4-1 record, 1.80 ERA and 37 strikeouts in his last five outings. For the season, he's 5-1 with a 2.87 ERA, WHIP of 1.22 and 52 strikeouts in 53 ⅓ innings (10 appearances, nine starts).

"He's gotten good results out there," Murphy said. "We've talked about him today, too. Those are names that are being considered."

There are also major-league reinforcements on the way, with right-hander Jakob Junis now one game into his minor-league rehab assignment and right-hander Joe Ross possibly eyeing starting one next week. Another right-hander Taylor Clarke -- a reliever who could conceivably provide some starter's innings if need be -- is also primed to join the Brewers soon.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers' pitching depth is being challenged like maybe never before