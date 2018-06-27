Brewers pitcher barrel rolls then lays out to make ridiculous play

Brewers pitcher Brent Suter did everything in his power to tag out Alex Gordon. (AP Photo)

Talk about hustle.

Brewers starting pitcher Brent Suter showed off some slick moves during the fifth inning of his start Wednesday to get an out for himself, combining a barrel roll and a diving tag to field a bouncing comebacker for an out.

Jurassic Whirled! The Raptor takes it himself for the out in the 5th. #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/BpVYwNnenS — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 27, 2018





Let’s break this down: the Royals’ Alex Gordon hits a weak bouncing comebacker to the right of the mound. Suter awkwardly scoops it, and rolls to save himself from an embarrassing face-plant situation. He then gets up, realizes Gordon is quickly approaching first base, and decides to go air-born for the tag (and Gordon tries to reach the base the same way).

And they say baseball players aren’t athletic.

Here’s another angle:

Velociraptor aka The Raptor translates from the Greek as “speedy thief,” or as some scholars suggests, “Brent Suter.” #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/yHmxcDt8Gj — Ebo (@EboSays) June 27, 2018





Such grace! Look out, Zack Greinke: you might finally have a challenger for that NL pitcher Gold Glove.

The NL Central-leading Brewers appear to have quite the jack-of-all trades on their hands; Suter, 28, is the same guy who took Corey Kluber deep for his first MLB home run in May. He’s 8-4 on the season this year, the third of his career, with a 4.15 ERA and career-low 1.15 WHIP.

